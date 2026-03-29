Alexa Grasso is back in the win column, but she was unable to savor the moment in the immediate aftermath of her victory. That's because Grasso's first-round stoppage left Maycee Barber unconscious for an extended period, leading to significant concern from everyone inside Climate Pledge Arena at UFC Fight Night in Seattle.

The former women's strawweight champion caught Barber coming in with a pinpoint left hand that sent her crumbling to the mat. Grasso immediately capitalized by latching onto a rear-naked choke, much like she did in her upset victory over current champion Valentina Shevchenko.

The referee pulled Grasso off just seconds after the choke was sunk, realizing Barber was already slipping in and out of consciousness.

Barber appeared to remain unconscious yet breathing for at least one minute as the referee and doctor attended to her in the middle of the Octagon. Grasso rested patiently on her knees, watching with clear concern for her fellow athlete's well-being.

Fortunately, Barber eventually sat up and received an ovation from the crowd. "The Future" made the walk backstage on her own two feet, assisted by her coaching staff.

The circumstances of Barber's loss are particularly concerning as she has fought through a series of health issues.

Last year, her UFC Fight Night main event with Erin Blanchfield was cancelled after she suffered seizures moments before her walkout. In 2024, she spent nine days in the hospital with a nearly fatal combination of pneumonia, strep throat and a staph infection.

Once Barber recovered, Grasso was able to celebrate her victory. The former champion -- the only person to submit Mount Rushmore fighter Shevchenko -- entered Saturday on a three-fight winless streak. Grasso expressed much enthusiasm to CBS Sports in the lead-up to the fight, crediting her mindset to a clean bill of health following multiple fights with injuries. Her emphatic first-round knockout keeps hope alive for a future title shot.