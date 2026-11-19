Navajo Stirling is days away from the biggest fight of his career, but victory could create an uncomfortable situation. Stirling fights former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event in Qatar. Beating Prochazka would be a cause for celebration, though it comes with awkward baggage.

A victory would put Stirling on the shortlist of contenders worthy of challenging for the UFC light heavyweight championship. Unfortunately, the title belongs to Stirling's close friend and teammate, Carlos Ulberg. It's an uncomfortable reality that Stirling seems reluctant to stew on.

"Obviously, it's quite confrontational and all of that," Stirling told CBS Sports. "It's just one of the things where I don't want to think about it. I want to just focus on the fight that's in front of me. That's Jiri."

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Stirling has a point. A potential fight with Ulberg is irrelevant if he can't get past Prochazka. The possibility hasn't driven a wedge between the teammates, either. Far from it. Ulberg has been incredibly supportive of Stirling, encouraging him to do to Prochazka what Ulberg did in April.

"I've talked to Carlos; he wants nothing more than for me to remind him that the Kiwis down under are just as good," Stirling said. "I'm looking to do a job on him and absolutely put him out and have him go zero and two against the Kiwis. So I think that's what I'm looking to do."

Stirling's tone towards potentially fighting Ulberg has shifted throughout 2026. In July, he said he had no interest in challenging his teammate, preferring to wait and support Ulberg as he established himself as champion.

"My time will come; there's no rush," Stirling told Australian publication nine.com.au. "I'm sure when that title slot opens up, I'll be able to slide right in comfortably. We don't really think about it that much.

"I know my relationship with the boys is sweet, I've got no animosity, and my ambitions don't trump theirs and vice versa."

Three months later, Stirling was less definitive. In an October interview with New Zealand sports podcast Sports Fix, he suggested the decision wasn't his alone. It would depend on UFC matchmakers and City Kickboxing head coach Eugene Bareman.

"We'll just see what the UFC wants to do, what the coach wants to do, because we're from the same gym," Stirling said. "So, yeah, it's not up to me. It's up to Eugene and the team at CKB.

Stirling is partially right. No fight happens without the UFC offering it, and Bareman has considerable influence as the shepherd of New Zealand's premier MMA gym. Ultimately, though, there's no fight unless Stirling and Ulberg agree to it.

"My team is all behind me," Stirling said ahead of Saturday's fight with Prochazka. "We're just leaving all of that stuff till later."

The 29-year-old contender is taking a mature approach. UFC championships have irreparably damaged friendships before, most notably between T.J. Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt, and Jon Jones and Rashad Evans. City Kickboxing has avoided similar public fallout, a credit to Bareman's leadership. The gym also handled former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya's exit with grace.

That camaraderie extends beyond one gym.

Australia and New Zealand have become a unified front in MMA. Unlike the bitter rivalry between Florida-based gyms American Top Team and the Blackzilians from 2011 to 2017, fighters from the neighboring countries frequently cross-train and share knowledge. Australian lightweight contender Tom Nolan has expressed similar apprehension about potentially fighting fellow countryman Quillan Salkilld.

Stirling believes the cooperation comes from decades of playing catch-up with the rest of the MMA world.

"I can tell you what it is," Stirling said. "We've been behind the rest of the world for so long, and we're a very small martial arts community Down Under and Aussie and New Zealand, compared to the rest of the world. We've been very limited in resources compared to most other big countries. We're not government-funded. It's all passion. Everyone knows that getting to where we are now takes a lot of effort.

"Because we've been so behind for so long, we've developed our skills to be way better than most of the rest of the world," Stirling said. "I think because we're such small, small nations, people still think that we're limited. Like we're not that good, but we are that good."

Stirling intends to prove just that against Prochazka. A victory on Saturday would be his fourth this year and second against a former UFC champion, putting him firmly in the Breakout Fighter of the Year conversation and potentially earning consideration for Fighter of the Year.

And after watching Ulberg knock out Prochazka despite fighting with a torn ACL, Stirling likes his chances.

"I think one thing that he's struggling with is accepting that another man is better. He thinks it's something about him," Stirling said. "He's always coming up with some sort of excuse. We've heard it before. Dark magic. No mercy. I think we're just starting to realize it might be something to do with himself.

"We've seen his limits. Where he goes and where he falls short. I don't think there's a new version of him. And even if there is, I'll be very much prepared because we haven't seen my limits yet."