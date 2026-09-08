It's a major weekend for TKO Group. Noche UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day on Saturday, while Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn meet in a major boxing match that same night. WWE gets the weekend started Friday with Night 1 of TripleMania 34, continuing its expansion into lucha libre after acquiring AAA last year.

The Octagon takes us to Glendale, Arizona, where a reshuffled Noche UFC card has much intrigue. Jean Silva lost his original dance partner, but keeps his main-event spot. Meanwhile, former Mexican champions Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno enter very different stages of attempted career resurgences. Add a fascinating prospect clash to the mix, and there's plenty to unpack.

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Let's zoom in on Glendale and the biggest storylines leading into Noche UFC.

1. Jean Silva needs bite, not just bark, for a title shot

Silva makes it impossible to look away, knocking people out and barking like a wild animal. There's always something bonkers happening when Silva is involved. He once jumped off Arnold Allen's back mid-fight as if his opponent was a skateboard. That combination of personality and destruction has accelerated Silva toward a featherweight title shot. There was even speculation that he could jump Movsar Evloev in line despite Evloev having the stronger meritocratic claim. That didn't happen as Evloev gets Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333, leaving Silva to make his case at Noche UFC. That case became harder to make when Yair Rodriguez withdrew from the original main event. Beating Rodriguez would have given Silva another recognizable name and, perhaps, the final piece of ammunition to challenge Volkanovski or Evloev. Delgado doesn't offer the same thing. He's a dangerous, heralded prospect, but beating him is mostly about fulfilling expectations. Silva must do what got him here in the first place. He must create a moment. If Silva wants to be undeniable, a workmanlike decision won't do it. Fortunately, that's not in his genes.

2. Jose Delgado talks like he belongs; now he has to prove it

Delgado is capitalizing on a rare opportunity. He's exceeded expectations in the build-up to this short-notice main event, saying all the right things to attract attention. Instead of treating Silva like the terrifying assignment he inherited, Delgado has gone directly after the mythology surrounding the title contender. He called Silva a coward. Delgado believes Silva's barking, snarling and unpredictable behavior is an act. He says it's not the behavior of an imposing fighter, but a mask hiding an inadequate man. There's risk in talking that way. He's telling everyone he sees something in Silva that others don't. Delgado doesn't need to beat Silva to emerge from Noche UFC with a brighter future. But that's clearly not how he's approaching it. He has the confidence, personality and enormous opportunity required to skip several steps in his development. Now comes the difficult part: proving his words aren't empty.

3. Tommy McMillen and Marwan Rahiki can't both be right

Tommy "Gun" and "Freaky" Rahiki have shown enough to inspire big ideas about their futures. Noche UFC should start separating imagination from reality. McMillen has most of the ingredients promoters dream about. He's ultra-confident, training under Tim Welch alongside Sean O'Malley and, so far, fighting with the same conviction. McMillen promised to punish Alberto Montes and proceeded to break him, snapping Nate Diaz's UFC record for significant strikes landed in a three-round fight. It's easy to get carried away with McMillen, but Rahiki is a good reason not. There's a contingent of fans who believe Rahiki is the better prospect. He's smooth and surgical when he gets comfortable. Harry Hardwick learned how damaging that precision can be when Rahiki broke his jaw in his UFC debut. This fight is fascinating. McMillen wants to fight at a pace his opponent can't sustain. Rahiki is precisely the striker who can punish McMillen for forcing that pace. One of these guys could look dramatically more valuable by the end of the night. The other might become a reminder of how quickly hype can give way to obscurity.

4. Is Alexa Grasso still the fighter who beat Valentina Shevchenko?

For a while, Grasso's championship run looked like a moment in time. She caught Valentina Shevchenko and pushed the all-time great through a trilogy, but started sliding back from their second fight onward. In fact, three years passed between the night she shocked the world and when she'd remind the world who she was. Grasso took nearly a year off after losing to Natalia Silva and came back looking terrifying, knocking out Maycee Barber in March and locking in a rear-naked choke before her unconscious body hit the canvas. It was violent and instinctive. Grasso looked a world away from the fighter who had become increasingly ordinary during her title descent. Grasso was very straightforward in her explanation of what changed: she needed to heal. According to her, lingering injuries prevented Grasso from competing in optimal condition. So maybe the fighter who submitted Shevchenko never disappeared. Manon Fiorot, Grasso's opponent at Noche UFC, is the perfect test to that theory. Fiorot occupies a perfect skill level between Barber and Shevchenko. Barber showed us what a healthy Grasso can do. Fiorot should tell us if this version of Grasso can get back to the title.

5. Brandon Moreno has reached the fight he can't afford to lose

Moreno has never been deterred. UFC released him; he fought his way back and eventually became the promotion's first Mexican-born champion. After losing his flyweight title to Deiveson Figueiredo, he won it back, and settled their unprecedented four-fight series on top. Moreno has experienced enough endings and new beginnings for several careers. He might need one more. Almost nothing has gone to plan since Moreno finally put Figueiredo behind him. Alexandre Pantoja took his championship six months later, and what initially looked like another temporary setback turned into a 2-4 stretch. Even the losses that have aged better -- particularly his short-notice upset against Lone'er Kavangh -- keep pushing Moreno farther from the top. Against Joseph Morales, there's no championship attached or highly ranked opponent to soften the consequences of losing. Morales is unranked and making his third UFC appearance since returning to the promotion, much like Moreno once did. This isn't about Moreno climbing the ladder. It's about proving he still belongs. Grasso showed earlier this year how a former Mexican champion can breathe life back into a fading career. Moreno has made a career out of comebacks. The uncomfortable question at Noche UFC is whether he has another one left.