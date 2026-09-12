Alexa Grasso's story is not over yet. Fighting on home soil, the underdog evoked Mexico's beloved fighting spirit at Noche UFC. She knocked down Manon Fiorot in Saturday's fight and finds herself on the verge of reclaiming her UFC title.

For a while, Grasso's championship run looked like a moment in time. She shocked Valentina Shevchenko, and the world, to win the women's flyweight title, but couldn't secure another win for more than two years. Grasso wasn't making excuses when she said that mounting injuries were hampering her performances. After taking time off to heal, Grasso has regained her championship form with convincing wins over Fiorot and Maycee Barber.

Fiorot is among the best technical strikers in the women's flyweight division. Grasso never let her get comfortable. The former champion immediately pressured Fiorot, knocking down the betting favorite in Round 1. She maintained the intensity through Round 2. By the time Fiorot found her comfort zone in the final frame, it was too late. The judges awarded Grasso unanimous 29-28 scorecards.

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"Viva Mexico! This fired me up. It's amazing to see you all here," Grasso said in her post-fight interview. "My boxing is my signature. We always try to represent our Mexican culture through our boxing style."

Recent events elevated this fight's significance. Last week, Valentina Shevchenko relinquished her UFC women's flyweight championship due to injury. Natalia Silva and Wang Cong will fight for the vacant title at UFC 332, with Shevchenko expected to receive an immediate rematch upon her return. If the UFC needs another title fight before Shevchenko is ready, Grasso has certainly done enough to challenge the next champion.

"I'll get that belt back one day," she said.

Grasso is 2-0 this year after knocking out Barber in the most frightening finishing sequence in recent memory. Fiorot bounced back from a failed title bid last year, knocking out Jasmine Jasudavicius, but now must rebuild again.