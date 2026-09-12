Noche UFC results, live updates: Jean Silva, Jose Miguel Delgado battle in main event from Arizona

Jean Silva, who attended this week's ceremonial weigh-ins wearing Dia de los Muertos face paint, seeks a resurrection at Noche UFC. Last year, Silva suffered the only stoppage loss of his career at UFC's annual Mexican Independence Day celebration. This year, with a featherweight title shot looming, he wants to remedy things against Jose Miguel Delgado.

Silva and Delgado headline Saturday's Noche UFC event in Glendale, Arizona. They are fighting for very different things. Silva hoped beating former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez would produce a title shot. Now he must make an even bigger statement against an unranked short-notice replacement. Delgado carries himself with the confidence of a star. If he can spring the upset, he'll turn the featherweight division on its head.

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Check out CBS Sports' Noche UFC preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 5 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

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