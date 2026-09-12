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Noche UFC results, live updates: Jean Silva, Jose Miguel Delgado battle in main event from Arizona

The pair headline UFC's new tradition of celebrating Mexican Independence Day weekend

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Jean Silva, who attended this week's ceremonial weigh-ins wearing Dia de los Muertos face paint, seeks a resurrection at Noche UFC. Last year, Silva suffered the only stoppage loss of his career at UFC's annual Mexican Independence Day celebration. This year, with a featherweight title shot looming, he wants to remedy things against Jose Miguel Delgado.

Silva and Delgado headline Saturday's Noche UFC event in Glendale, Arizona. They are fighting for very different things. Silva hoped beating former interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez would produce a title shot. Now he must make an even bigger statement against an unranked short-notice replacement. Delgado carries himself with the confidence of a star. If he can spring the upset, he'll turn the featherweight division on its head.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch UFC Fight Night on Saturday for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Check out CBS Sports' Noche UFC preview with predictions for the main event and a complete viewers' guide for the show. The preliminary broadcast begins at 2 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 5 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

Noche UFC card, results

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Tommy Gantt locks in a rare inverted triangle choke

The Glendale crowd didn't like Gantt's wrestling-heavy performances, but there is no denying how impressive the finish was. After dominating Drakkar Klose for two rounds, Gantt locked in an inverted triangle choke to secure the submission. It's the first triangle choke finish in more than a year, which was coincidentally achieved by Joseph Morales, who fights Brandon Moreno tonight.

 
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Welcome to Noche UFC

Welcome to CBS Sports' live coverage of Noche UFC, headlined by Jean Silva vs. Jose Miguel Delgado. The main card begins at 5 p.m. ET, and the prelims are currently underway. Stay posted for main card recaps, plus video highlights for the entire card.

 
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