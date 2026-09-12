The fourth annual Noche UFC takes place ahead of Mexican Independence Day weekend. Jean Silva, on the verge of a featherweight title shot, returns to the stage where he suffered his last defeat. The Brazilian headlines his second consecutive Noche UFC, this time fighting Mexican-American Jose Delgado.

Silva had never been finished heading into last year's Noche UFC. Diego Lopes became the first person to accomplish that feat, stopping Silva with strikes in the second round. Lopes went on to challenge for the featherweight title while Silva rebounded impressively against Arnold Allen. Silva, a ferocious striker, is determined to punch his ticket to a title shot. He'll have to look the part against short-notice replacement Delgado, a fighter with gifted physical advantages, to get there.

Sign up for Paramount+ and watch Noche UFC: Silva vs. Delgado for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription! Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

Noche UFC rolls out the red carpet for the promotion's top Mexican stars, even with Yair Rodriguez's unplanned absence. Alexa Grasso and Brandon Moreno, the only two Mexican undisputed champions, compete in pivotal fights. Meanwhile, Top 10 bantamweight David Martinez wants to set the tone for his nation in the main card opener.

One of the most discussed fights on the card features two prospects. Tommy "Gun" McMillen and Marwan "Freaky" Rahiki are two of the featherweight division's most compelling young fighters. McMillen's polarizing style and Rahiki's quiet confidence make for a compelling clash. Their attitudes perfectly reflect their fighting styles: McMillen is an in-your-face pressure fighter, and Rahiki is a sniper. Someone's 0 must go in a fight that we may look back on as a turning point in one or both fighters' careers.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday in Paris. Also, be sure to check out our full preview and expert picks for the main event.

How to watch Noche UFC on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12 | Start time: 5 p.m. (Main card), 2 p.m. (Prelims)

Location: Desert Diamond Arena -- Glendale, Arizona

TV Channel: Paramount+ (subscribe now for as low as $8.99 per month)

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

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UFC Fight Night card, odds

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

UFC 331 and many more UFC Fight Nights have already been announced. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses, with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available with your Paramount+ subscription.