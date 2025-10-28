The landmark media rights deal between Paramount and the UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings got a little bigger on Tuesday, with the announcement of a seven-year, multi-territory expansion of the partnership, securing UFC media rights for Paramount+ across Latin America and Australia. The news builds on the deal announced between the companies in August.

The union between Paramount and the UFC kicks off at the start of 2026. Under the deal, Paramount will exclusively distribute UFC's full slate of 13 marquee numbered events and 30 Fight Nights via its direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+, eliminating the pay-per-view model that has been the distribution method for nearly every UFC numbered event. Some marquee events will also be simulcast on CBS.

"The partnership with Paramount has already been incredible and it just keeps getting bigger and better," UFC President and CEO Dana White said in a press release announcing the expansion. "They are now taking on new territories like Latin America and Australia and this thing is just going to continue to grow. It just shows you how aggressive they are with this business, and I love it. I can't wait to continue working together and building the next generation of talent all over the world."

Brazil is among those countries covered in the Latin American deal. Brazil has a deep history in mixed martial arts, with nearly 20 Brazilian fighters having held UFC championships, a number that climbs to 23 if counting tournament champions such as Royce Gracie in the earliest days of the UFC.

Australia has seen an uptick in champions and contenders in recent years, with three Australian fighters having held championship gold.

"Delivering premium UFC programming to audiences on a global scale remains a top priority for Paramount," Cindy Holland, Chair of Direct-To-Consumer, Paramount said in the press release. "We are thrilled to expand upon the historic offering of UFC content for Paramount+ subscribers across all plans to more passionate and engaged fans around the world."

Details of the debut event in the partnership will be revealed in the coming weeks.