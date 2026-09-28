Bantamweight Raoni Barcelos has issued his first public statement since his fifth-round TKO loss to Raul Rosas Jr. last Saturday in the UFC Fight Night main event that came to a sudden end when the 39-year-old veteran appeared to suffer a medical emergency.

Barcelos (22-6), who was leading on the scorecards inside the Meta Apex in Las Vegas when he collapsed and went unconscious following a takedown by Rosas, responded to a post on Instagram by UFC Brazil early Monday updating that the native of Brazil was stable and responsive with full mobility following comprehensive tests inside a Level 1 trauma center.

"Hey everyone, I want to let you all know that I'm doing great, and as soon as I can, I'll send a video to you all!," Barcelos wrote, translated from Portuguese. "Thank you so much for everyone's love and prayers! I promised a great fight, and I delivered on that promise. Thank you, God, and thank you to everyone who fought alongside me -- both inside and outside the cage."

Barcelos, who saw his five-fight win streak snapped in the loss, will continue to remain under medical supervision in a Las Vegas hospital, according to the UFC Brazil post, although doctors have yet to declare medically what caused him to lose consciousness.

Both Barcelos and the 21-year-old Rosas received $100,000 bonuses from UFC for earning fight of the night in a bout that should compete for fight-of-the-year honors at the close of 2026. Barcelos was leading 39-37, 39-37 and 39-36 on the official judges' scorecards at the time of the stoppage.