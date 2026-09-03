Salahdine Parnasse isn't taking things slow. The highly touted free agent makes his UFC debut on Saturday, headlining UFC Fight Night in Paris. An impressive showing immediately positions him for major fights in MMA's marquee division.

Parnasse is heavily favored to beat No. 10-ranked lightweight contender Dan Hooker. It speaks volumes about the critical acclaim surrounding Parnasse, a two-division KSW champion. He's locked in on an "amazing" fight with Hooker, but Parnasse is excited about sharing a spot among the lightweight elite with former featherweight and BMF champion Max Holloway.

"A dream fight would be Max Holloway," Parnasse told CBS Sports through a French interpreter. "He's a guy with endless cardio and has been a champion. He's done everything. I have a lot of respect for him. Truly, it would be a dream fight."

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Parnasse is connected to another lightweight contender. He and Mateusz Gamrot competed in KSW, one of Europe's largest mixed martial arts promotions, at the same time. Gamrot vacated the lightweight and featherweight titles to sign with the UFC. At the time, Parnasse was the interim featherweight champion and eyeing a title unifier. The fight never materialized, but it could come together now that they're competing under one banner again.

"I think everything is possible in the UFC," Parnasse said. "That's one fight I see as a strong possibility."

Parnasse has lofty ambitions, in due time. His burgeoning knockout game is a testament to significant boxing cross-training. He even took a professional boxing fight last year, knocking out 25-7 European champion Franck Petitjean. Parnasse is a prime candidate if UFC President and CEO Dana White softens his stance on UFC fighters crossing over into Zuffa Boxing.

"This is the perfect timing," Parnasse said of his UFC signing. "Another dream of mine, if I keep winning and putting on great fights, with Dana White doing Zuffa Boxing now, I'd love to try myself at boxing."