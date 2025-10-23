Tom Aspinall doesn't want to think about Jon Jones for another second. Jones has occupied enough space in his lungs and mind. As Aspinall prepares to defend the undisputed UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, he's eager to leave the former champion behind once and for all.

"I'm over it," Aspinall told CBS Sports. "I'm definitely over it."

Aspinall spent the better part of two years trying to chase down Jones for a fight. Despite his best efforts, it proved unsuccessful as Jones did everything he could to discredit Aspinall as a legitimate threat to him before eventually retiring. With Jones out of the picture (for now), Aspinall is ready to move on after being named undisputed champ upon Jones' retirement.

"I actually really love fighting," Aspinall said. "Doing that is what I like. Having nothing holding me back and doing what I enjoy doing, what I got into this sport to do, is what I'm looking forward to more than anything else."

Aspinall was an innocent bystander in the crossfire of fight promotion. In November 2023, he aided UFC 295 by stepping in on short notice to beat Sergei Pavlovich for the interim heavyweight title, replacing an undisputed title fight between Jones and Stipe Miocic after Jones pulled out with a torn pec muscle.

Naturally, the next step should have been a unification bout between interim champion Aspinall and Jones. Instead, the UFC pressed on with Jones vs. Miocic, a fight that was less desirable with each passing day. When the legends finally fought, Miocic looked every bit the 42-year-old coming off a four-and-a-half-year layoff. Jones stopped him easily, 370 days after their first booking had collapsed.

The path mercifully cleared for the fight fans wanted -- or so we thought.

"I wasn't really allowed to fight anybody..." Aspinall said. "I just wanted to fight."

Jones never intended to grant Aspinall the unification he earned. He dismissed Aspinall's name while floating laughable "super fights" with Derrick Lewis and Jamahal Hill, and chased a more favorable stylistic matchup against Alex Pereira. Then, without warning, Jones briefly retired and vacated the title in June. Aspinall became the undisputed champion by default.

"I actually found out the same time you did, believe it or not," Aspinall said, adding how he felt when he learned of Jones' retirement. "We finally get to fight then. Let's move on."

Aspinall largely remained respectful throughout his fruitless pursuit. He flashed a rubber duck on a UFC broadcast to poke fun at Jones for ducking him, but that's mild by fight game standards. When they met in person, it wasn't a brawl, just a polite request for the opportunity he'd earned. Standing across from one of MMA's most polarizing figures, Aspinall held himself to a higher standard.

"I didn't actively have an idea of how I'd approach it. I approached it in my usual way," Aspinall said. "I guess that's just the way I am. I don't know. I didn't try to do anything. I was doing things the only way I know how, which is by being myself."

Check out the full interview with Tom Aspinall below.

Aspinall is one of only four fighters to defend an interim UFC title and the longest-reigning interim champion. They're commendable distinctions, but also reminders of a limbo he never wanted.

As he prepares to face Gane, Aspinall can finally free himself from being shackled for two years and create his own legacy.

"I just want to fight. I want to be as active as possible. I'm going to fight as frequently as I can," Aspinall said, aiming for three fights in the next 12 months. "I don't know how that'll look because you never know what life will throw your way. But I want to get back to what I do, and what I do is fight people."