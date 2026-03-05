UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn are in business together. Aspinall has signed a commercial and advisory deal with Hearn's Matchroom Talent Agency, the parties announced Thursday.

The partnership is set as a representation deal. Hearn and his team will handle Aspinall's business dealings inside and outside of fighting, according to Ariel Helwani.

The union between Aspinall and Hearn is a major surprise. The move comes just weeks after Hearn lost one of his top boxers, Connor Benn, who signed a deal with Zuffa Boxing. Aspinall's father and head coach, Andy Aspinall, previously represented the heavyweight champion.

"I started my professional career in athlete management, and over the past 30 years, I have built a wealth of experience in building global superstars," Hearn said in a statement. "We believe in partnership and transparency with our clients but, most importantly, always delivering exceptional and innovative work. Grounded in honesty and fierce commitment, Matchroom Talent Agency is about transforming careers through relentless ambition and telling it straight.

"At the heart of everything we've done as a business over the last 40 years is identifying ordinary people, who have extraordinary talent. It has become a guiding principle to seek out people who are humble but heroic in equal measure. Their journey is our journey. Their triumph, our purpose. UFC world heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is the perfect embodiment of that -- and he is the ideal, inaugural member of our team.

"We believe in creating opportunities where others see obstacles in turning potential into greatness. So, the message is loud and clear to all: Join us on this journey. We are officially open for business."

Aspinall will release a YouTube video on Thursday night recapping his meeting with Hearn. He shared a snippet on Instagram, which featured Hearn glossing over his plans for the UFC athlete.

"You are one of the biggest stars in global fight sports. So it's time to put some respect on that," Hearn said in the teaser. "It's time to build that brand and profile. Our role with you is to sit across the team to do that. We need to get him back. And, by the way, we don't even have to get him back to the top because, guess what, he is the f---ing top. You're the UFC world heavyweight champion. You don't get any bigger than that."

Aspinall has not fought since October 2025, when he defended the heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane. Their fight ended in a first-round no-contest after Aspinall was poked in both eyes. He's struggled with the damage, undergoing multiple ocular surgeries. It's unclear when Aspinall will fight again.