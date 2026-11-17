Breakthrough UFC star Tommy McMillen was reportedly hospitalized over the weekend after being found unresponsive in a nightclub bathroom.

McMillen was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, police officers in Scottsdale, Arizona, told TMZ, after he was found unresponsive at CAKE Nightclub, a nightclub located in the city's Old Town district. According to the publication, responding officers removed McMillen from the bathroom and administered Narcan after discovering a white, powdery substance on the floor nearby.

McMillen made an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" on Tuesday where he discussed what happened.

"I had a few different substances on me and maybe mixed the wrong substances, or maybe had a bad batch of something. I guess my body gave out and I started to almost choke," McMillen said. "Stuff was coming out of my mouth, and I was almost choking on it. I was unresponsive. I don't remember any of this. I don't even remember getting to the club that night. They had to give me two Narcan [shots] or something like that, take me to the hospital and give me an IV. I think that happened around 11 p.m. at night or 12 a.m. I didn't wake up and come to until 5 a.m. the next day. I was out for six or seven hours."

Narcan, also known as naloxone hydrochloride, is a medication designed to rapidly reverse a life-threatening opioid overdose. It is typically administered as a nasal spray or injected into a large muscle.

McMillen was reportedly in stable condition and didn't appear to suffer any life-threatening complications.

"I try to be smart most of the time, but if I'm really drunk and already faded, my judgment starts to go down a little bit," he said. "At that point, I probably could've taken way more than I already took of something, and I wouldn't have even known. I probably would've swallowed a whole bag of something, just not even knowing, because I'm so faded."

McMillen has emerged as one of the MMA promotion's most popular young prospects. McMillen, a training partner of former UFC champion Sean O'Malley, earned his UFC contract on "Dana White's Contender Series." His brash personality and action-oriented style have won over parts of the fanbase, who affectionately refer to him as Tommy "Gun."

Tim Welch, McMillen's head coach, posted that "Tommy is completely OK and training yesterday" on Nov. 12, once the news started circulating.

McMillen credited his girlfriend for inspiring him to slow down, though he admitted that he's unsure about exactly how to adjust his habits in light of the recent scare.

"I have a girlfriend in my life, and she doesn't do drugs, and it's probably the best infuence in my life," McMillen said. "She doesn't do drugs or party like that, really. It's the first thing in my life in a long time that's made me want to make better decisions and be a better version of myself. Obviously, it didn't help much a week ago."

"It's a wake up call, but I don't know if I'm going to stop partying cold turkey and f---ing become a f---ing, what do you guys want me to do?"