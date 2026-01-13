The UFC embarks on a new journey in 2026 with intriguing new directions to unfold.

UFC released its first-quarter schedule for 2026. The first stop is UFC 324, the mixed martial arts promotion's debut on Paramount+, featuring two title fights. Beyond that, MMA fans have questions. The White House card is a significant point of intrigue for the wider public, while regular viewers ponder the uncertain futures of Ilia Topuria and Tom Aspinall.

Let's dive right in now to the questions and predictions from Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse and Shakiel Mahjouri.

1. What does the White House main card look like? How many titles are on the line?

Despite predictions and rumors provided by everyone from President Donald Trump to UFC announcer Jon Anik regarding the possibility of upwards of nine title bouts, the historic June event on the south lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. would still suffice with Dana White's prediction of "the biggest event in UFC history" by featuring five title bouts. And whether those fights are traditional division titles at stake or the more ceremonial kind like the "BMF" belt, all five don't necessarily need to populate the main card in order for the event to be a monumental success. Just having the fight card alone at such a historic and non-traditional venue should be enough to attract a record audience for UFC, likely consisting predominantly of casual fans. And even though it would be important given such a valuable close up for UFC to promote its most talented and accomplished stars of today in title fights, it's just as likely (and important) to cater to the crossover and even lapsed fan with some legend fights (think Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz III). However the UFC ends up booking it, the card needs to be something that appeals to all audiences without destroying the matchmaking capabilities of the numbered events around it. And while the need for American fighters in the main event is not necessary in this case, especially given how much MMA has become a global sport, putting the best fight possible among active competitors as the main event is, which is why I'm still pushing for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria. -- Brian Campbell

I feel like it's a matchmaker's nightmare to try to load a card with five to nine championship bouts. Yes, it makes for a dream card in the moment, but that kind of booking removes potential main events from cards for months before and after that single event. With that in mind, I'm going to say the card features three title fights, along with maybe a BMF title bout and, at most, one interim title on the line. That would still make for a huge card but wouldn't be something that makes it hard to continue business as usual in the time surrounding the (still hypothetical) White House card. -- Brent Brookhouse

If UFC 300 was an indicator, the White House card will be greater than the sum of its parts. To Brent's point, loading up the card with dream fights burdens the rest of the UFC's event calendar. So, as much as I love Brian's idea, I doubt the UFC ties up two of their biggest stars, Makhachev and Topuria, with one fight. I agree with my colleagues on the card's overall direction. The UFC will book multiple title fights: undisputed, interim, and/or BMF. I predict we'll see Makhachev defend the title. We'll also get one major return, most likely Conor McGregor fighting Michael Chandler. Every fight on the main card will be pay-per-view main event-worthy by today's standards, but won't meet fans or the promotion's impossible expectations, at least not until the fights are over. -- Shakiel Mahjouri

2. Will Tom Aspinall ever fight again?

Unanimous: Yes, with a caveat

Yes, and it will happen this year. And even though there is legitimate concern given Aspinall's need for surgery on both eyes following inadvertent pokes from Cyril Gane in their heavyweight title bout last October that he will never be the same, that isn't the only scenario available. Given he heals properly and can pass a medical test, the double eye poke incident could prove to be the turning point in Aspinall adopting the kind of nasty edge to his game that takes him to an entirely new level. Aspinall, who turns 33 in April, is actually still developing as a fighter and remains young given how often heavyweights tend to age differently and hit their fighting peak as they get closer to 40. And nothing about Aspinall's rise toward becoming champion has been normal or traditional; not just his spree of early first-round finishes but the soap opera involving Jon Jones that stunted Aspinall's growth and kept him from true stardom as he was forced to sit and wait for an opportunity that never came. Now, Aspinall is being called a quitter by fans, some media and even his fellow fighters for not fighting through the eye injuries against Gane, which could play a role in only sharpening his resolve to round out his game and come back with a vengeance. -- Campbell

We have not seen the end of Aspinall's career, but it seems realistic that he will not fight in 2026. Aspinall may need multiple eye surgeries after suffering brutal eye pokes at the hands (fingers) of Ciryl Gane. Aspinall turns 33 in April, still relatively young for a heavyweight, and there's no reason to rush back before he's ready. Remember, it's not just the time it would take to have surgery and recover, but also the time to get cleared to train and then go through a full training camp ahead of a fight. I certainly hope Aspinall is back sooner than later, it would be great to see how he adjusts to the lessons learned in a rough first round against Gane. I'm just not counting on a quick return for the champ. -- Brookhouse

I fear we'll lump Aspinall in the same category as Cain Velasquez, a heavyweight champion with the potential to be an all-time great, but hampered by injuries. What makes Aspinall's situation especially tragic is that his injuries were caused by someone else. Aspinall will undergo multiple eye surgeries this year. I suspect he'll fight again, but not in 2026. He's young enough to seize the throne again as a 32-year-old heavyweight. Hopefully, he won't be as vulnerable to repeat injuries as Velasquez and Dominick Cruz were with their knee issues. Without significant heavyweight turnover, the division will be ripe for Aspinall's picking. Otherwise, his setbacks might stop a legendary run before it starts. -- Mahjouri

3. Does Ilia Topuria defend his title this year? If so, against who?

No. Topuria stepped away from his lightweight title reign in order to attend to personal issues related to his divorce and the fallout of an ensuing legal battle. And when you add that to the reality of the schedule and the fact that the UFC White House event is looming in June, it's entirely possible that Topuria could find himself moving up to welterweight to challenge rival Islam Makhachev in the main event. Given that Topuria appears to be headed toward a child custody battle outside the Octagon, it's difficult to predict how much that will affect his focus on fighting. The UFC has already made adjustments to that with the announcement of the Paddy Pimblett-Justin Gaethje interim title bout that will headline UFC 324 in Las Vegas on Jan. 24. -- Campbell (also Brookhouse)

Yes. Brian and Brent are right: statistically, Topuria is unlikely to defend his title this year. But I think he does. There are numerous reasons Arman Tsarukyan was left off UFC 324, but one of them is Paddy Pimblett. The UFC has an explosive showdown on its hands if Pimblett becomes the interim lightweight champion. They hate each other. Piggybacking off an earlier sentiment, UFC has too many events to burn Topuria and Makhachev at once. It'd also be wise for Topuria to shake off the rust before moving up to welterweight. Pimblett and Gaethje are both marketable fights for Topuria. So is Oliveira or Holloway, if they become interim champion during Topuria's layoff. There are too many solid options to tempt Topuria away to welterweight right now. -- Mahjouri

4. Will Alex Pereira actually move to heavyweight? If so, who does he face first?



Outside of a title defense against Carlos Ulberg, who would likely be chosen to compete in a vacant title fight should Pereira move up, there really isn't anything left for "Poatan" to do at 205 pounds. Because of that, and the looming White House event, one can reasonably expect the 38-year-old Pereira to move up to heavyweight and compete there for the remainder of his career. While Pereira has been vocal in hoping to face former champion Jon Jones in a superfight at the White House, there is plenty of reason to believe UFC won't reward Jones with such a fight, especially considering he vacated the heavyweight title to avoid Tom Aspinall. And with Aspinall's eye injuries likely keeping him out of action for the first half of 2026, the fight to make for June could be an interim heavyweight title fight matching Gane with Pereira. -- Campbell

I like the idea of Pereira fighting Gane for an interim title. That is also a very good fight for Pereira as Gane's wrestling wouldn't be a factor and you almost always have to favor Pereira in a striker vs. striker battle. That said, I think there's some fun to be had with giving Pereira an introductory fight at heavyweight before worrying about title fights. Why not set up Pereira to fight Derrick Lewis in a battle of two of the biggest fan favorites on the roster? That is a fight that promises brutal action and nearly guarantees a knockout. I'm certainly ready for Pereira's heavyweight era to begin. -- Brookhouse

Jones has finally come to his senses that UFC won't book him on the White House card. Pereira loses the heavyweight fight he wants, but I predict he'll make the move regardless. There's a vacuum at heavyweight with Aspinall injured. The UFC needs an interim champion. You can book an interim title fight between Gane and Pereira, but I don't think Gane should be rewarded after double eye poking the champ. Lewis is a suitable candidate, but he's booked to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta, currently ranked No. 5. Pereira will fight for the interim heavyweight title next. His opponent will be either Gane or the winner of Cortes-Acosta vs. Lewis. -- Mahjouri