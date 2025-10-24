UFC is back on PPV this weekend when the promotion returns to "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi. UFC 321 emanates from the Etihad Arena with a pair of title fights atop the marquee. Most notably, the main event serves as the first undisputed title defense for heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall when he takes on Ciryl Gane. Aspinall was elevated from interim titleholder when Jon Jones announced his abrupt retirement.

Aspinall now gets his chance as the leading man after two years of turmoil. He was one of four fighters ever to defend an interim title as Jones continued to avoid the matchup while fighting just once against Stipe Miocic, who made his first appearance in over four years. Aspinall's lone blemish was avenged in that interim title defense when he TKO'd Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall lost that first meeting with Blaydes after suffering a knee injury in the opening minute of the bout. Gane, meanwhile, bounced back from his defeat to Jones with a pair of wins to earn his shot at the crown.

Meanwhile, the second title fight is guaranteed to produce a new champion. Zhang Weili vacated the women's strawweight crown when she made the decision to move up and challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title. That left top contender Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern waiting in the wings to battle it out on Saturday. Jandiroba, 37, is on a five-fight win streak while Dern, 32, is 2-2 in her last four appearances.

Bet UFC 321 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets and 3 free months of NBA League Pass with a winning $5 wager.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 321 along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 321 card, fight odds

Tom Aspinall (c) -345 vs. Ciryl Gane +275, heavyweight championship

Mackenzie Dern -155 vs. Virna Jandiroba +130, vacant women's strawweight championship

Umar Nurmagomedov -625 vs. Mario Bautista +455, bantamweights

Jailton Almeida -225 vs. Alexander Volkov +185, heavyweights

Azamat Murzakanov -115 vs. Aleksandar Rakic -105, light heavyweights

Nasrat Haqparast -112 vs. Quillan Salkilld -108, middleweights

Ikram Aliskerov -245 vs. Junyong Park +200, middleweights

Ludovit Klein -135 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +114, lightweights

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady -118 vs. Matheus Camilo -102, lightweights

Valter Walker -360 vs. Louie Sutherland +285, heavyweights

Jose Delgado -148 vs. Nathaniel Wood +124, bantamweights

Hamdy Abdelwahab -425 vs. Chris Barnett +330, heavyweights

Azat Maksum -375 vs. Mitch Raposo +295, flyweights

Jaqueline Amorim -410 vs. Mizuki Inoue +320, women's strawweights

Where to watch UFC 321

Date: Saturday, Oct. 25 | Start time: 2 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Etihad Arena -- Yas Island, United Arab Emirates

Where to watch: ESPN+ PPV

UFC 321 countdown

Who will win UFC 321: Aspinall vs. Gane, and how exactly does the fight end? Visit SportsLine now to get detailed picks and analysis from the incomparable expert who is up over $1,500 on his UFC main-card picks, and find out.