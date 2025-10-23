Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Mario Bautista isn't an official title eliminator, but there's a good chance it produces the next bantamweight title challenger. According to UFC CEO Dana White, the winner will help their case by putting on a show at UFC 321.

Nurmagomedov and Bautista are well-positioned to challenge Merab Dvalishvili if the champ beats Petr Yan at UFC 323. Nurmagomedov had the best showing against Dvalishvili in a failed bid for the title in January. A win over No. 2-ranked contender Nurmagomedov would extend Bautista's win streak to nine.

"I have a question for you, Dana," Nurmagomedov said at Thursday's pre-fight press conference. "Can I ask? Is it possible that me and Mario is a contender fight?"

"Could this fight be the contender fight?" White replied. "Go out there and put on a show on Saturday that makes people go, 'Damn, one of these guys should be fighting for the title next.'"

Nurmagomedov accepted White's challenge, which also extends to Bautista.

"OK, I'm going to do it," Nurmagomedov said, to which White replied, "Deal."

Nurmagomedov did not commit to a knockout, submission, or Fight of the Night. Instead, he's keeping an open-ended approach to how he'll meet White's request.

"I think I just need to show the best performance," Nurmagomedov said. "If it's going to be a finish, of course it's going to be great, but I think I will show all my skills everywhere, and what I want, I'm going to show, a very good performance."

UFC 321 is headlined by UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane. A vacant women's strawweight fight featuring Virna Jandiroba and Mackenzie Dern occupies the co-main event.