Ten days ago, Quillan Salkilld did not have a fight booked. Now he's a legitimate contender for Knockout of the Year. On Saturday, Salkilld pulled off a stunning and scary head kick that left Nasrat Haqparast face-first on the canvas with his leg twitching in the final prelim bout of UFC 321.

Salkilld vs. Haqparast was a late addition to Saturday's card. Haqparast's southpaw stance left both fighters more vulnerable to head and body kicks. Salkilld perfectly weaponized his orthodox stance, launching a head kick that landed flush on Haqparast's temple. Haqparast immediately crashed to the mat, initially landing on his side before face-planting from the momentum. He was completely limp with his right leg twitching uncontrollably.

The excitement over the highlight reel finish took a progressively more concerning turn with each passing second that Haqparast remained unconscious. UFC personnel and Haqparast's coach, Firas Zahabi, attended to him as UFC announcer Bruce Buffer read the results. Haqparast was unable to make it to the fight results announcement, but, fortunately, was seen on his feet after Salkilld's post-fight interview.

Salkilld (10-1) is a perfect 3-0 in the UFC, and will very likely receive his second Performance of the Night bonus since debuting in February. Haqparast (18-6) is an eight-year UFC veteran. The loss snaps Haqparast's five-fight winstreak, the best of his UFC career.