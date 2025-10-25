Where to watch UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane main eventing with heavyweight title on the line
All the schedule and viewing information you need to watch UFC 321 live in Abu Dhabi on Saturday
It's almost time for another big UFC pay-per-view, with UFC 321 going down Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Tom Aspinall will defend his heavyweight championship against two-time former title challenger Ciryl Gane.
Aspinall was promoted from interim to full champion when Jon Jones retired and vacated the title. Jones' decision left Aspinall without the big fight he'd been chasing. He does, however, have a chance to make a statement by beating Gane, the man Jones defeated to win the title.
Gane lasted barely over two minutes against Jones. Five of Aspinall's wins have come in less time than it took Jones to defeat Gane.
The vacant women's strawweight title will be on the line in the co-main event when Mackenzie Dern clashes with Virna Jandiroba. The two met in 2020, with Dern earning a decision victory. Both women have evolved their game since then and the rematch is nearly a pick 'em at the sportsbook window.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Abu Dhabi. Be sure to check out some of our best bets for the main card before everything gets underway.
Where to watch UFC 321
Date: Oct. 25 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi
Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+
Main card begins at 2 p.m. ET
Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99
UFC 321 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings
- Tom Aspinall (c) -345 vs. Ciryl Gane +275, heavyweight title
- Mackenzie Dern -148 vs. Virna Jandiroba +124, vacant women's strawweight title
- Uman Nurmagomedov -625 vs. Mario Bautista, bantamweights
- Jailton Almeida -192 vs. Alexander Volkov +160, heavyweights
- Aleksandar Rakic -118 vs. Azamat Murzakanov -102, light heavyweights
- Quillan Salkilld -118 vs. Nasrat Haqparast -102, lightweights
- Ikram Aliskerov -230 vs. Jun Yong Park +190, middleweights
- Ludovit Klein -135 vs. Mateusz Rebecki +114, lightweights
- Valter Walker -395 vs. Louie Sutherland +310, heavyweights
- Jose Delgado -148 vs. Nathaniel Wood +124, 147-pound catchweight
- Hamdy Abdelwahab -500 vs. Chris Barnett +380, heavyweights
- Azat Maksum -500 vs. Mitch Raposo +380, 129-pound catchweight
- Jaqueline Amorim -395 vs. Mizuki Inoue +310, women's strawweights