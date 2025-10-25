It's almost time for another big UFC pay-per-view, with UFC 321 going down Saturday in Abu Dhabi. In the main event, Tom Aspinall will defend his heavyweight championship against two-time former title challenger Ciryl Gane.

Aspinall was promoted from interim to full champion when Jon Jones retired and vacated the title. Jones' decision left Aspinall without the big fight he'd been chasing. He does, however, have a chance to make a statement by beating Gane, the man Jones defeated to win the title.

Gane lasted barely over two minutes against Jones. Five of Aspinall's wins have come in less time than it took Jones to defeat Gane.

The vacant women's strawweight title will be on the line in the co-main event when Mackenzie Dern clashes with Virna Jandiroba. The two met in 2020, with Dern earning a decision victory. Both women have evolved their game since then and the rematch is nearly a pick 'em at the sportsbook window.

UFC 321 fight card predictions: Expert picks for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane, every bout in Abu Dhabi Brent Brookhouse

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Abu Dhabi. Be sure to check out some of our best bets for the main card before everything gets underway.

Where to watch UFC 321

Date: Oct. 25 | Location: Etihad Arena -- Abu Dhabi

Prelims begin at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+

Main card begins at 2 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

UFC 321 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings