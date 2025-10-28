UFC 322 card, location: Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena headlines return to MSG in New York
Makhachev and Weili Zhang look to become two-division champions at UFC 322 in November
There's a gold rush in New York City. UFC 322 takes place in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, with two superfights on the poster. Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili headline the massive pay-per-view.
Technically, champion vs. champion super fights are a thing of the past because UFC CEO Dana White's new philosophy requires champions to vacate their titles before changing divisions. That's exactly what happened with Makhachev and Zhang, who relinquished their UFC titles to move up in weight and become two-division champions.
Makhachev (27-1) set the record for most UFC lightweight title defenses, eclipsing mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and others, before moving up to challenge Jack Della Maddalena in the latter's first title defense. Della Maddalena inspired some confidence that he can give Makhachev a tough fight after busting up Belal Muhammad to become the 170-pound champion.
Zhang Weili dominated women's strawweight before leaving Mackenzie Dern to pick up the vacant strap at UFC 321. Her second reign as champion saw her beat Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez. Now she seeks to put an end to Shevchenko's second women's flyweight title reign, which Shevchenko kick-started after ending her series with former champ Alexa Grasso.
UFC 322 also features numerous notable undercard fighters: former UFC champion Leon Edwards, top welterweight contender Sean Brady, popular prospect Bo Nickal and the ultra-violent Benoit Saint Denis.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 322, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.
UFC 322 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Islam Makhachev -258 (c) vs. Jack Della Maddalena +210, welterweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko -115 (c) vs. Zhang Weili -105, women's flyweight title
- Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales, welterweights
- Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira, middleweights
- Carlos Prates -200 vs. Leon Edwards +150, welterweights
- Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint Denis, lightweights
- Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweights
- Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortes, women's flyweights
- Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon, bantamweights
- Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweights
- Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline, women's strawweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico, middleweights
UFC 322 info
- Date: Nov. 15
- Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV