There's a gold rush in New York City. UFC 322 takes place in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15, with two superfights on the poster. Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev and Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili headline the massive pay-per-view.

Technically, champion vs. champion super fights are a thing of the past because UFC CEO Dana White's new philosophy requires champions to vacate their titles before changing divisions. That's exactly what happened with Makhachev and Zhang, who relinquished their UFC titles to move up in weight and become two-division champions.

Makhachev (27-1) set the record for most UFC lightweight title defenses, eclipsing mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and others, before moving up to challenge Jack Della Maddalena in the latter's first title defense. Della Maddalena inspired some confidence that he can give Makhachev a tough fight after busting up Belal Muhammad to become the 170-pound champion.

Zhang Weili dominated women's strawweight before leaving Mackenzie Dern to pick up the vacant strap at UFC 321. Her second reign as champion saw her beat Amanda Lemos, Yan Xiaonan and Tatiana Suarez. Now she seeks to put an end to Shevchenko's second women's flyweight title reign, which Shevchenko kick-started after ending her series with former champ Alexa Grasso.

UFC 322 also features numerous notable undercard fighters: former UFC champion Leon Edwards, top welterweight contender Sean Brady, popular prospect Bo Nickal and the ultra-violent Benoit Saint Denis.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 322, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 322 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Islam Makhachev -258 (c) vs. Jack Della Maddalena +210, welterweight title



Valentina Shevchenko -115 (c) vs. Zhang Weili -105, women's flyweight title

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales, welterweights

Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira, middleweights

Carlos Prates -200 vs. Leon Edwards +150, welterweights

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint Denis, lightweights

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweights

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortes, women's flyweights

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon, bantamweights

Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert, middleweights

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline, women's strawweights

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico, middleweights

UFC 322 info