Saturday is a chance for Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili to make history as both fighters have vacated championships to move up a weight division and challenge for a second title in the featured fights of UFC 322.

In the main event, Makhachev will battle welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena. Makhachev won the lightweight championship in 2022 and successfully defended the title four times before vacating to move to welterweight. Dealla Maddalena will be making his first defense of the title he won in May with a decision win over Belal Muhammad.

Weili vacated the women's strawweight title after three defenses in her second reign as champion. Shevchenko is on her own second reign as champion. She successfully defended the title seven times before a March 2023 upset loss to Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko battled Grasso to a draw before finally getting a win and regaining the title. She has made one successful defense since regaining the belt.

There are many other big fights scheduled for Saturday night, as the UFC has loaded up the card for the promotion's return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC 322: Why Islam Makhachev's early UFC loss set him on the path to become a potential two-division champ Brian Campbell

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's look closer at the full fight card with the latest odds before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities that you can consider before hitting the sportsbooks.

UFC 322 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Islam Makhachev -285 vs. Jack Della Maddalena (c) +230, welterweight title



Valentina Shevchenko -135 (c) vs. Zhang Weili +115, women's flyweight title

Sean Brady -130 vs. Michael Morales +110, welterweights

Carlos Prates -175 vs. Leon Edwards +145, welterweights

Benoit Saint Denis -180 vs. Beneil Dariush +150, lightweights

Bo Nickal -205 vs. Rodolfo Vieira +170, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues -185 vs. Roman Kopylov +154, middleweights

Erin Blanchfield -258 vs. Tracy Cortes +210, women's flyweights

Malcolm Wellmaker -590 vs. Ethyn Ewing +440, featherweights

Kyle Daukaus -425 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +330, middleweights

Pat Sabatini -130 vs. Chepe Mariscal +110, featherweights

Fatima Kline -520 vs. Angela Hill +390, women's strawweights

Baisangur Susurkaev -1050 vs. Eric McConico +675, middleweights

Matheus Camilo -162 vs. Viacheslav Borshchev, lightweights

UFC 322 predictions, picks

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card from Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse, Shakiel Mahjouri, Michael Mormile and Brandon Wise.



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Della Maddalena (c) vs. Makhachev Makhachev Della Maddalena Makhachev Makhachev Makhachev Shevchenko (c) vs. Weili Shevchenko Shevchenko Shevchenko Shevchenko Zhang Brady vs. Morales Brady Brady Brady Brady Brady Edwards vs. Prates Edwards Edwards Edwards Prates Prates Dariush vs. Saint Denis

Saint Denis Saint Denis Saint Denis Saint Denis Saint Denis

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev predictions

Campbell: Della Maddalena has the size, power and toughness not to be taken lightly in Makhachev's pursuit of history as a potential two-division champion. JDM also showed enough improvements in his takedown defense against Belal Muhammad that it might not be as easy as some might think for Makhachev to drown him in the grappling department. Still, it's hard to look past just how evenly well-rounded Makhachev's game has truly become and how much of a finishing threat (with 18 stoppages in 27 pro wins) he truly is, whether on the feet or on the ground. Della Maddalena will definitely make him earn it, but this is still Makhachev's fight to lose. And the 10-month layoff that the former lightweight champion enters with should help him feel comfortable at the new weight class. At the end of the day, Makhachev's technical advantages should prove to be the difference.

Brookhouse: I'm often guilty of overthinking simple fights, and maybe that's what I'm doing here. Something about Della Maddalena's skillset feels like it's close to what a fighter needs to deal with Makhachev's game. On the feet, Makhachev is solid, but Della Maddalena will have the edge. Makhachev will get takedowns in the fight, but Della Maddalena has good scrambling skills, and training with Craig Jones is sure to have taught the champion a few tricks. Either way, I believe this will be a difficult fight for Makhachev as he meets a tricky fighter in a new weight class.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili predictions

Campbell: There's a reason why this fight has been a virtual pick 'em from a betting standpoint throughout the build to it. A pair of future Hall of Famers and decorated champions with completely evolved skill sets and nary a hole in their respective games to speak about. Both are also as technical as they are tenacious. But something will inevitably have to give in a matchup this close on paper and the biggest things separating the two fighters seems to favor Shevchenko entirely. The former bantamweight contender is slightly bigger, has more big-fight experience and is a more refined striker, particularly as a counter puncher. If Shevchenko's game is slipping at age 37, her back-to-back recent decision wins over former champion Alexa Grasso and Manon Fiorot over the past 14 months haven't shown it. While Zhang is a bit more explosive and could have an edge from the standpoint of five-round cardio should this fight be contested at a high pace, Shevchenko has too much craft not to find a way to hold her off in a technical thriller.

Mahjouri: Zhang has rounded out her game excellently, but you won't find a better all-around fighter than Shevchenko. The women's flyweight champion can strike and grapple with fantastic technique and defensive responsibility. Zhang's KO power will probably carry up in weight, but against Shevchenko, who hasn't been KOed in 18 UFC fights, it's hard to see the former strawweight queen getting a finish. Shevchenko is a hard fighter to beat on the scorecards. The judges love her, and they'll greet Shevchenko again at the finish line.

Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales predictions

Brookhouse: From our UFC 322 best bets: "This fight may come down to wrestling. Brady averages more than 3.5 takedowns per 15 minutes while Morales defends takedowns at a success rate of 89%. Of course, Morales hasn't faced a murderer's row of great wrestlers and Brady presents a host of new tests for the Ecuadorian. Brady is more battle-tested against better opposition, and -135 feels like a good price on the higher-ranked, more proven fighter."

Mahjouri: Brady vs. Morales is one of the more compelling fights on the card. Brady is a powerhouse with phenomenal grappling. Morales is a slick knockout artist. What makes the fight curious are their defensive lapses. Brady is a responsible defensive striker, but it's hard to shake how Muhammad -- who has two knockouts in 20 UFC fights -- finished Brady on the feet. Morales' takedown defense isn't foolproof, but no one has managed to keep him down. A grappler vs. striker fight that could go either way, I'll lean with Brady's experience over Morales, the latter of whom has yet to be tested by an elite prime welterweight.