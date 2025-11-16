UFC 322 was advertised as the biggest card of the year. In many ways, it fulfilled that status. Islam Makhachev achieved greatness, and Valentina Shevchenko bulletproofed her case as a legend. The main card also delivered three thunderous knockouts.

Makhachev and Shevchenko made light work of their opponents. Though Makhachev was favored to win the welterweight title on Saturday, most expected a better showing from defending champion Della Maddalena. Instead, Makhachev controlled every moment of the fight to become UFC's 11th two-division champion, and match Anderson Silva's record 16-fight winning streak. It was a momentous night for Makhachev, though lightweight champion Ilia Topuria wasn't impressed.

Shevchenko neutralized former women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili with equal efficiency, preventing Zhang from joining Makachev in the exclusive champ-champ club.

After arguably the most stacked UFC card of the year, here are the top options for fighters who competed on Saturday night to consider next.

Welterweight

Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria or Michael Morales: Everyone is clamoring for Makhachev vs. Topuria. That's understandable. It's the biggest fight in the sport: a heated rivalry between double champions and pound-for-pound bests. It's box office stuff. After UFC 322, Makhachev requested to fight at the White House, an appropriate setting for a fight of this scale. However, fighting Topuria at lightweight might be a tough sell for Makhachev. Now that he's realized success at welterweight, cutting an extra 15 pounds might not appeal to the newest double champ.

If Makhachev stays put, he has no shortage of fresh matchups. Ian Machado Garry would be most deserving with a win over Belal Muhammad next week, but UFC should strike while the iron is hot. Morales came out of nowhere and, after Monday, he'll likely be ranked within the top three. He, along with Carlos Prates, is the division's best knockout artist, and that's something you can sell.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates: Della Maddalena vs. Prates screams fireworks. They are phenomenal strikers among a welterweight elite crowded with strikers. The timeline works perfectly for their collision, assuming Della Maddalena didn't suffer serious injuries in his loss to Makhachev. It's a great bounce-back fight for Della Maddalena and a chance for Prates to secure a title shot. With a new champion atop the division on the horizon, there's no concern about burning a potential challenger in Prates.

Sean Brady vs. Belal Muhammad or Ian Machado Garry: It was a tough night for Brady. He risked his No. 2 spot against a relative newcomer among the elite in an effort to stay active. Previously on the cusp of a title shot, Brady must now rebuild his case from scratch after Morales knocked him out in one round. Fortunately, there are timely options. Muhammad and Garry will fight in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night next Saturday. The winner will be ranked near the top of the division, but the loser will need a dance partner. Brady can either avenge his shocking KO loss to Muhammad or have an overdue fight with fellow contender Garry.

Leon Edwards vs. Gilbert Burns or Joaquin Buckley: Edwards' fall from grace was calamitous. He's gone from being UFC champion and notching the second-longest undefeated welterweight streak to swallowing three straight losses. Even worse, he suffered his first KO in nearly 30 fights over 15 years to Prates. There are two directions to go, depending on what you think Edwards' ceiling is. You can pair him with another struggling veteran or give an up-and-comer the chance to feast off his name. Burns and Buckley fit the bill of struggling veteran and rising star, respectively, as do Geoff Neal and Gabriel Bonfim.

Women's flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva: There is one clear contender for Shevchenko. Silva meets all the criteria of a worthy title challenger. Silva (No. 2) is on a 13-fight win streak, including a perfect 7-0 run in the sport's premier promotion. Most impressively, she's coming off a one-sided win over former champion Alexa Grasso, the latter of whom is 1-1-1 in her trilogy with Shevchenko. Erin Blanchfield is a solid backup option if they can't make the Silva fight for some reason. Shevchenko responded to Kayla Harrison's interest in a fight; however, there's probably too much red tape there. Harrison allegedly has Amanda Nunes on the horizon, plus she only has so many bantamweight cuts in her. Shevchenko vs. Silva is simple, efficient matchmaking.

Women's strawweight

Mackenzie Dern vs. Zhang Weili: Fair play to Zhang, she fell short trying to achieve something only a handful have managed to. There's no shame in losing to an all-time great up a weight class. Zhang was noncommittal about her future weight plans, but unless the strawweight cut is too difficult, she should consider this flyweight venture a one-time detour. There was a cloud hanging over Dern's title celebration at UFC 321, the knowledge that she wouldn't have been in this position if not for Zhang vacating the belt. To truly be the champion in people's eyes, Dern must turn back Zhang's quest to reclaim the throne she never lost.