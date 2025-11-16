NEW YORK – Islam Makhachev's path to MMA immortality ran through Madison Square Garden on Saturday, which turned out to be exactly what he did to welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Makhachev (28-1) relied on his dominant grappling skills for nearly 25 full minutes to control and nearly drown Della Maddalena (27-2) en route to victory by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) in the main event of UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden.

Already the lightweight record holder for most title defenses with four, Makhachev captured the 170-pound title to become the 11th fighter to hold UFC championships in two divisions. The native of Dagestan, Russia, also equaled Hall of Famer Anderson Silva's UFC record with his 16th consecutive victory.

"This is the dream all my life," Makhachev said. "I'm so happy and I like it. I worked hard for this moment."

Makhachev, who vacated his 155-pound title shortly after his January submission win over Renato Moicano, never appeared to get tired despite five rounds in which he overwhelmed Della Maddalena on the ground while threatening submission attempts. The rare times the two fighters stood striking, Makhachev also completely neutralized Della Maddalena, a 29-year-old native of Australia who was making his first title defense.

"I swear to God, my life has changed," Makhachev said. "No cut weight and I can do whatever I want over five rounds. I made this fight look so easy."

The flight wasn't overly exciting because Makhachev made it that way. Even though he never visibly hurt Della Maddalena, he outclassed him in just about every category.

Makhachev, the longtime teammate of former unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, continued to add to the legacy of their respective late coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who long instilled a game plan in each of his fighters surrounding complete domination on the ground.

"This was my plan, it was not secret," Makhachev said. "All my opponents know this and nobody can stop this."

Della Maddalena, who won his first eight UFC fights after making his debut in the Octagon in 2022, suffered his first pro defeat since losing the first two fights of his pro career in 2016.

After the victory, Makhachev didn't call out a specific opponent but did name a location, hoping to add his name to the proposed June UFC card on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C.

"Open the White House, I'm coming," Makhachev said.

CBS Sports was with you with the live results and highlights below.

UFC 322 results, fight card