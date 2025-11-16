 Skip to Main Content
UFC 322 results, highlights: Islam Makhachev earns second title with dominant win over Jack Della Maddalena

Makhachev has now earned titles at lightweight and welterweight after his win in New York on Saturday

NEW YORK – Islam Makhachev's path to MMA immortality ran through Madison Square Garden on Saturday, which turned out to be exactly what he did to welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Makhachev (28-1) relied on his dominant grappling skills for nearly 25 full minutes to control and nearly drown Della Maddalena (27-2) en route to victory by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45) in the main event of UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden.

Already the lightweight record holder for most title defenses with four, Makhachev captured the 170-pound title to become the 11th fighter to hold UFC championships in two divisions. The native of Dagestan, Russia, also equaled Hall of Famer Anderson Silva's UFC record with his 16th consecutive victory.

"This is the dream all my life," Makhachev said. "I'm so happy and I like it. I worked hard for this moment."

Makhachev, who vacated his 155-pound title shortly after his January submission win over Renato Moicano, never appeared to get tired despite five rounds in which he overwhelmed Della Maddalena on the ground while threatening submission attempts. The rare times the two fighters stood striking, Makhachev also completely neutralized Della Maddalena, a 29-year-old native of Australia who was making his first title defense.

"I swear to God, my life has changed," Makhachev said. "No cut weight and I can do whatever I want over five rounds. I made this fight look so easy."

The flight wasn't overly exciting because Makhachev made it that way. Even though he never visibly hurt Della Maddalena, he outclassed him in just about every category.

Makhachev, the longtime teammate of former unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, continued to add to the legacy of their respective late coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who long instilled a game plan in each of his fighters surrounding complete domination on the ground.

"This was my plan, it was not secret," Makhachev said. "All my opponents know this and nobody can stop this."

Della Maddalena, who won his first eight UFC fights after making his debut in the Octagon in 2022, suffered his first pro defeat since losing the first two fights of his pro career in 2016.

After the victory, Makhachev didn't call out a specific opponent but did name a location, hoping to add his name to the proposed June UFC card on the White House lawn in Washington, D.C.

"Open the White House, I'm coming," Makhachev said.

CBS Sports was with you with the live results and highlights below. 

UFC 322 results, fight card

  • Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena (c) via unanimous decision (50-45 50-45, 50-45)
  • Valentina Shevchenko (c) def. Zhang Weili via unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)
  • Michael Morales def. Sean Brady via first-round knockout (punches)
  • Carlos Prates def. Leon Edwards via second-round knockout (punch)
  • Benoit Saint Denis def. Beneil Dariush via first-round knockout (punch)
  • Bo Nickal def. Rodolfo Vieira via third-round knockout (head kick)
  • Gregory Rodrigues def. Roman Kopylov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Erin Blanchfield def. Tracy Cortez via second-round submission (rear naked choke)
  • Ethyn Ewing def. Malcolm Wellmaker via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Kyle Daukaus def. Gerald Meerschaert via first-round submission (d'arce choke)
  • Pat Sabatini def. Chepe Mariscal via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Fatima Kline def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
  • Baisangur Susurkaev def. Eric McConico via third-round knockout (punches)
  • Matheus Camilo def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Official result: Islam Makhachev def. Jack Della Maddalena via unanimous decision (50-45 x3)

There are no surprises on the scorecards. Makhachev ran through Della Maddalena round after round, showing complete dominance with his wrestling and more than holding his own for what little time was spent on the feet by landing heavy kicks to the legs that compromised Della Maddalena's movement from the first round onward.

Makhachev has now won 16 consecutive fights, tying Anderson Silva's UFC record.

 
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: Round 5 -- Makhachev 10-9 (50-45)

Della Maddalena tried to take his corner's advice to put hands on Makhachev, but moments later, Makhachev scored yet another takedown. Della Maddalena again avoided a submission, with Makhachev looking for either a kimura or a straight arm lock, but that only meant more time under Makhachev's relentless pressure. Makhachev continued to pass to half guard any time Della Maddalena tried to regain full guard or any other attempt to improve his position. Makhachev ended the fight with more than 18 minutes of ground control time. There is no doubt where this one is going as it heads to the official scorecards.

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: Round 4 -- 10-9 Makhachev (40-36)

Della Maddalena's corner begged their fighter to start hurting Makhachev, but their fighter seemed almost resigned to the way the fight was playing out. Both fighters pawed with strikes for the first 90 seconds of the fight before another easy double-leg takedown for Makhachev. Della Maddalena looked for opportunities to scramble free, giving up his back in the process. Makhachev locked in a body triangle while on Della Maddalena's back. Makhachev trapped Della Maddalena's left arm briefly before Della Maddalena was able to pop the limb free and get Makhachev off of his back. Makhachev tried to lock up an arm late in the round but Della Maddalena continued to battle free of finishes, even as he was dominated.

 
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: Round 3 -- 10-9 Makhachev (30-27)

Della Maddalena tried to take his corner's advice and move his feet more early in the round, even as Makhachev landed yet another hard leg kick. Della Maddalena was hurt by another strong calf kick but landed a looping right hand shortly after. Della Maddalena landed a good combination, landing punches to the body and head. Shortly after the combination, Makhachev shot in and scored another easy double-leg takedown. Makhachev again controlled the action as Della Maddalena did little more than survive in half guard.

 
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: Round 2 -- 10-9 Makhachev (20-18)

Makhachev landed another good leg kick to start the round. Makhachev kept those leg kicks coming. Della Maddalena landed a hard right hand but Makhachev pushed forward into a clinch against the cage. Makhachev completed another takedown to counter a throw attempt from the champion, this time ending up outside the guard but he voluntarily put himself into Della Maddalena's half guard to gain more control and work a ground and pound attack. Makhachev landed a few short elbows from inside the half guard. Makhachev threatened the possibility of an arm triangle choke but Della Maddalena escaped before a series of hard elbows from Makhachev. Della Maddalena scrambled back to his feet late in the round but it was another easy round for Makhachev.

 
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: Round 1 -- 10-9 Makhachev

Makhachev landed a few good leg kicks to start the round before Della Maddalena sprung forward with a good combination of punches. Makhachev tried to throw a front kick to the face that came up short becore a couple of punches from the champion. Just over one minut into the fight, Makhachev scored an easy single-leg takedown to end up on top in Della Maddalena's half guard. Della Maddalena was able to scramble but could not quite make it to his feet before Makhachev took the back and got two hooks in, forcing Della Maddalena to go back to the ground and pull Makhachev back into the half guard. Della Maddalena landed an illegal upkick in the final seconds of the round, drawing a warning.

 
Next up: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

Only the main event remains. Makhachev looks to succeed where Zhang Weili failed in becoming a two-division champion. The record-holder for consecutive lightweight title defenses has a difficult task ahead of him. Welterweight champion Della Maddalena is a potent striker with a rapidly evolving defensive grappling game. For Della Maddalena, the underdog, he might have the toughest first title defense ever against the pound-for-pound best.

 
Valentina Shevchenko neutralizes Zhang Weili for a dominant decision

Shevchenko didn't give Zhang Weili a hope of becoming the 11th two-division UFC champion. "The Bullet" neutralized her foe from beginning to end, outstriking her and controlling her on the mat, furthering her legacy as an all-time great. Zhang never got comfortable. On the feet, Shevchenko outstruck her before sliding out of danger. On the ground, Shevchenko took Zhang down at will and controlled her. The final scorecards read 50-45 across the board.

Though much of the focus was on Zhang's attempts to win a second weight class title, and where she'd place among the greatest with a win, Shevchenko had plenty to fight for too. In victory, Shevchenko set the record for most combined women's title defenses, snapping a tie she shared with rival Amanda Nunes. Defeating Zhang is also arguably her signature win, bigger than beating Holly Holm or Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Post-fight, Shevchenko suggested fights with Natalia Silva, Erin Blanchfield, or Kayla Harrison after nursing lingering injuries. Zhang, speaking with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, was non-committal about whether she'd return to strawweight or stay in her new division.

 
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili -- Round 5

Zhang Weili's coach, John Wood, calls for a takedown and Hail Mary submission from his fighter. Zhang swings wildly, but her momentum gets smothered by Shevchenko. Zhang tries to work her way into a takedown against the fence to no avail. Shevchenko lands another knee down the middle. Shevchenko gets a body lock takedown with three minutes to go. Shevchenko is five for six with takedowns. The champ settles in guard and lands a nice elbow. The referee wants more activity from Shevchenko. The champ ends the fight by celebrating on her feet. Unofficial score: 10-9 Shevchenko (50-45 Shevchenko)

 
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili -- Round 4

Shevchenko changes the rhythm in Round 4, leading with forward pressure. Zhang still can't reach her with strikes. Shevchenko digs a nasty body kick before sliding away from oncoming traffic. Shevchenko partially lands a head kick. Shevchenko lands a clinch knee to the body, Zhang comes over the guard with a right hook, then Shevchenko answers with an elbow on the break. Shevchenko stings Zhang with a counter right hand, compelling the challenge back. The champ with a stiff jab. Shevchenko takes Zhang down again and keeps her there until the bell. Unofficial score: 10-9 Shevchenko (40-36 Shevchenko overall)

