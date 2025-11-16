NEW YORK -- Looking to shake off of the criticism from his first pro defeat just six months earlier, Bo Nickal delivered a violent palette cleanser on Saturday at UFC 322 in New York.

Nickal (8-1), a former three-time NCAA Division I champion wrestler from Penn State who went on to become a much-hyped UFC middleweight prospect, landed a left high kick to the side of the neck that knocked Rodolfo Vieira out cold in Round 3 of their 185-pound bout at Madison Square Garden.

An emotional Nickal instantly responded to the boos moments earlier from fans who felt there wasn't enough action in the fight by jumping on top of the cage wall and delivering a double middle-finger salute.

"We are on ESPN so I won't swear, but you frickin' mother frickers, either love me or hate me, pick one," Nickal said.

The 29-year-old Nickal, who systematically picked Viera apart on the feet to cause blood to flow from his nose and eye by Round 3, rebounded from a second-round TKO loss in May to Reinier de Ridder in which Nickal responded poorly when hurt and visibly imploded. The loss came directly after a decision win over Paul Craig last November, inside MSG, when fans booed Nickal for not doing enough to entertain in a boring fight.

"I'll be honest, I get a little fired up about it but I wouldn't have it any other way," Nickal said. "I love it. As long as you guys are cheering or booing, you are watching and having fun. It's all good."

After a slow start that saw both fighters circling one another, Nickal showcased decent boxing skills in Round 1 and briefly threatened a choke after taking Viera (11-4) down. Nickal added hard body kicks in Round 2 as he stuffed both takedown attempts from Viera.

In the final round, after a slow start caused the crowd to become unruly, Nickal connected with a perfectly timed kick that caused referee Dan Miragliotta to instantly waive off the fight at 4:44.

"That's the game. I've lost a lot since I was a young kid and they always hit me hard but, guess, what, I bounced back and I kept coming because this is the most fun job in the world," Nickal said. "I think that it's weird because I took my first loss but it gave me more belief in myself than any wins I have had prior. Tonight's fight is a testament to that. I have been dedicating my life to combat sports since I was five. I work harder in one day than most people do their whole lives. I just love coming out here and putting on a show."

The unranked Nickal improved to 5-1 in the UFC after a pair of showcase wins in 2022 on "The Dana White Contender Series."

The 36-year-old Vieira, a native of Brazil, fell to 4-4 since 2020 by suffering his second defeat in 2025.