NEW YORK -- During a night filled with exciting early knockouts, rising welterweight contender Michael Morales made sure not to be outstaged when the lights were the brightest on Saturday at UFC 322.

Morales (19-0), 26, recorded his third straight first-round finish by stopping No. 2-ranked Sean Brady via TKO with a flurry of punches inside Madison Square Garden in New York. The victory catapulted the No. 8-ranked native of Ecuador into instant title contention.

During his postfight interview, Morales gestured toward UFC CEO Dana White, who was cageside, and said, "Boss, Dana, my belt, my belt."

Morales, who enjoyed advantages of three inches in height and seven inches in reach, towered over his opponent from the start. But Brady (18-2), a native of Philadelphia who is known for his relentless wrestling style, never shot for a takedown and ultimately paid for it.

Despite showing a quick and accurate jab early on, Brady was visibly hurt by a big Morales right hand. Brady then pump-faked a takedown attempt and instantly ate another left hook.

Moments later, a looping right hand hurt Brady once again and the left hand that followed dropped him. Referee Blake Grice jumped in shortly after to stop the fight at 3:27 of the opening round.

"We knew that [Brady] was a stocky welterweight and someone that is really strong so the coaches said to keep the center of gravity low and the knockout would come," Morales said.

Morales improved to 7-0 in the UFC with five knockouts since his debut in 2022.

Brady entered the fight with a three-fight win streak, including a fourth-round submission over former champion Leon Edwards in May. The loss was his first since a second-round TKO against future champion Belal Muhammad in 2022.