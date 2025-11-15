UFC 322 is likely the most stacked card of the year. Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili attempt to become two-division champions when they fight Jack Della Maddalena and Valentina Shevchenko, respectively, in New York City on Saturday.

Welterweight champion Della Maddalena has a stiff first test as champion. Makhachev vacated the lightweight title after setting a record number of title defenses to prepare for a welterweight conquest at UFC 322. If Makhachev beats Della Maddalena, he joins an exclusive club as a double champion and an even rarer company by tying Anderson Silva's 16-fight winning streak.

Shevchenko vs. Zhang is a historic fight between the current top two pound-for-pound women's fighters. Shevchenko is already a fixture on the women's MMA Mt. Rushmore. A successful showing on Saturday furthers that case: breaking her tie with Amanda Nunes for most combined title defenses, and earning arguably the best win of her career. For Zhang, it's a chance to win the women's flyweight title and carve her own face on that figurative stone mountain.

A strong undercard further solidifies UFC 322 as the best card of the year on paper. UFC CEO Dana White suggested that the winner of Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales could earn the next welterweight title shot. Elsewhere in the division, former champion Leon Edwards fends off a losing streak against knockout artist Carlos Prates.

There are fireworks forecasts with Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint Denis, and Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues, plus highly-touted prospect Bo Nickal seeking to get back on track after his first loss.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from New York City. Be sure to check out some of our best bets for the main card before everything gets underway.

Where to watch UFC 322

Date: Nov. 15 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City

Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and FX, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

UFC 322 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook