Where to watch UFC 322: Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili
Complete schedule and viewing information you need to watch UFC 322 live in New York City on Saturday
UFC 322 is likely the most stacked card of the year. Islam Makhachev and Zhang Weili attempt to become two-division champions when they fight Jack Della Maddalena and Valentina Shevchenko, respectively, in New York City on Saturday.
Welterweight champion Della Maddalena has a stiff first test as champion. Makhachev vacated the lightweight title after setting a record number of title defenses to prepare for a welterweight conquest at UFC 322. If Makhachev beats Della Maddalena, he joins an exclusive club as a double champion and an even rarer company by tying Anderson Silva's 16-fight winning streak.
Shevchenko vs. Zhang is a historic fight between the current top two pound-for-pound women's fighters. Shevchenko is already a fixture on the women's MMA Mt. Rushmore. A successful showing on Saturday furthers that case: breaking her tie with Amanda Nunes for most combined title defenses, and earning arguably the best win of her career. For Zhang, it's a chance to win the women's flyweight title and carve her own face on that figurative stone mountain.
A strong undercard further solidifies UFC 322 as the best card of the year on paper. UFC CEO Dana White suggested that the winner of Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales could earn the next welterweight title shot. Elsewhere in the division, former champion Leon Edwards fends off a losing streak against knockout artist Carlos Prates.
There are fireworks forecasts with Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint Denis, and Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues, plus highly-touted prospect Bo Nickal seeking to get back on track after his first loss.
Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from New York City. Be sure to check out some of our best bets for the main card before everything gets underway.
Where to watch UFC 322
Date: Nov. 15 | Location: Madison Square Garden -- New York City
Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS and FX, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)
Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET
Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99
UFC 322 fight card, odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Islam Makhachev -305 vs. Jack Della Maddalena (c) +245, welterweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko -135 (c) vs. Zhang Weili +115, women's flyweight title
- Sean Brady -135 vs. Michael Morales +115, welterweights
- Carlos Prates -162 vs. Leon Edwards +136, welterweights
- Benoit Saint Denis -180 vs. Beneil Dariush +150, 157-pound catchweight
- Bo Nickal -198 vs. Rodolfo Vieira +164, middleweights
- Gregory Rodrigues -180 vs. Roman Kopylov +150, middleweights
- Erin Blanchfield -270 vs. Tracy Cortes +220, women's flyweights
- Malcolm Wellmaker -455 vs. Ethyn Ewing +350, bantamweights
- Kyle Daukaus -470 vs. Gerald Meerschaert +360, middleweights
- Pat Sabatini -118 vs. Chepe Mariscal +102, featherweights
- Fatima Kline -520 vs. Angela Hill +390, women's strawweights
- Baisangur Susurkaev -1050 vs. Eric McConico +675, middleweights
- Matheus Camilo -175 vs. Viacheslav Borshchev +145, lightweights