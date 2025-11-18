Merab Dvalishvili has the chance to accomplish something unheard of among UFC champions. At UFC 323, Dvalishvili will look to become the first to make four successful UFC title defenses in one year if he beats Petr Yan a second time. It all goes down on Dec. 6 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

There have been more than 100 UFC champions. Not one of them has done what Dvalishvili gets the shot to do. The UFC bantamweight champion has successfully defended his title against Umnar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen in 2025. Should Dvalishvili overcome Yan, who he previously beat in 2023, "The Machine" will hold a record uniquely his own. Against Yan, Dvalishvili faces a former champion finding his second wind after ripping off three straight wins.

A second title fight supports UFC 323. Alexandre Pantoja is building a strong case for being the second-best flyweight champion in UFC history, behind only Mount Rushmore fighter Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. His next challenger is compelling. Joshua Van burst onto the scene, going from UFC debutant to title challenger in two years. Like Dvalishvili, he fights for the fourth time this year in pursuit of becoming a UFC champion.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 323, along with the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 323 fight card, odds

Merab Dvalishvili -470 (c) vs. Petr Yan +360, bantamweight title

Alexandre Pantoja -218 (c) vs. Joshua Van +180, flyweight title

Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweights

Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweights

Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos, featherweights

Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott, bantamweights

Marvin Vettori vs. Bruno Ferreira, middleweights

Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva, women's flyweights

Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner, lightweights

Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan, light heavyweights

Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres, lightweights

Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan, lightweights

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli, middleweights

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam, lightweights



UFC 323 info