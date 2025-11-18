UFC 323 fight card, date: Complete guide for Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan, Alexandre Pantoja vs. Joshua Van
Dvalishvili could make history with a win over Yan at UFC 323
Merab Dvalishvili has the chance to accomplish something unheard of among UFC champions. At UFC 323, Dvalishvili will look to become the first to make four successful UFC title defenses in one year if he beats Petr Yan a second time. It all goes down on Dec. 6 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
There have been more than 100 UFC champions. Not one of them has done what Dvalishvili gets the shot to do. The UFC bantamweight champion has successfully defended his title against Umnar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley and Cory Sandhagen in 2025. Should Dvalishvili overcome Yan, who he previously beat in 2023, "The Machine" will hold a record uniquely his own. Against Yan, Dvalishvili faces a former champion finding his second wind after ripping off three straight wins.
A second title fight supports UFC 323. Alexandre Pantoja is building a strong case for being the second-best flyweight champion in UFC history, behind only Mount Rushmore fighter Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. His next challenger is compelling. Joshua Van burst onto the scene, going from UFC debutant to title challenger in two years. Like Dvalishvili, he fights for the fourth time this year in pursuit of becoming a UFC champion.
Below is the complete fight card for UFC 323, along with the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.
UFC 323 fight card, odds
- Merab Dvalishvili -470 (c) vs. Petr Yan +360, bantamweight title
- Alexandre Pantoja -218 (c) vs. Joshua Van +180, flyweight title
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweights
- Brandon Moreno vs. Tatsuro Taira, flyweights
- Muhammad Naimov vs. Mairon Santos, featherweights
- Henry Cejudo vs. Payton Talbott, bantamweights
- Marvin Vettori vs. Bruno Ferreira, middleweights
- Maycee Barber vs. Karine Silva, women's flyweights
- Edson Barboza vs. Jalin Turner, lightweights
- Iwo Baraniewski vs. Ibo Aslan, light heavyweights
- Grant Dawson vs. Manuel Torres, lightweights
- Terrance McKinney vs. Chris Duncan, lightweights
- Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli, middleweights
- Nazim Sadykhov vs. Fares Ziam, lightweights
UFC 323 info
- Date: Dec. 6
- Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
- Start time: 10 p.m. ET (Main card)
- How to watch: ESPN+ PPV