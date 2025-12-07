UFC 323 results, highlights: Petr Yan scores stunning upset of Merab Dvalishvili to earn title for second time
The Russian fighter proved that things were different in his second battle with Dvalishvili
History almost forgot about Petr Yan. Much of the excitement surrounding UFC 323 was fueled by Merab Dvalishvili's campaign to be the first fighter to make four successful UFC title defenses in one calendar year. Yan had other plans.
Yan didn't look like the UFC bantamweight champion of yore; he looked better. The now two-time champion's lauded boxing was on display, but he showed tremendous improvement in his takedown defense. Most impressively, Yan did something that no elite bantamweight before him could: he kept up with "The Machine." Dvalishvili's pace never slowed, but neither did Yan's. In fact, it was Yan who grew stronger as each round passed. It was a shocking evolution in Yan's game that stripped Dvalishvili of his best skill as Yan took a unanimous decision in the main event from T-Mobile Arena 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47.
Yan landed the harder blows, bloodying Dvalishvili's face throughout the fight. More important than the facial lacerations was Yan's commitment to the body. Sean O'Malley revealed a potential weak spot in Dvalishvili's defense when he hurt him with a body shot in Round 5 of their first fight. Yan exploited that, hurting Dvalishvili with liver shots in rounds three through five. Yan stopped 22 of 24 takedown attempts and landed three against Dvalishvili.
Yan's return to the throne strips Dvalishvili of a unique accomplishment. Dvalishvili's dominant 2025 run saw him beat top contenders Umar Nurmagomedov, O'Malley and Corey Sandhagen in succession. A win over Yan would've made Dvalishvili the first fighter in UFC's 32-year history to make four successful title defenses in one year. Yan also complicates the 2025 Fighter of the Year discussion, which would've surely gone to Dvalishvili had he won.
Yan avenged his 2023 loss to Dvalishvili, the last stop in Yan's three-fight losing streak. Dvalishvili's 14-fight winning streak, which lasted seven years, came to an end in Sin City.
UFC 323 fight card, results
- Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili (c) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)
- Joshua Van def. Alexandre Pantoja (c) via first-round TKO (injury)
- Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno via second-round TKO (punches)
- Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov ends in majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)
- Manuel Torres def. Grant Dawson via first-round TKO (punches)
- Chris Duncan def. Terrance McKinney via first-round submission (anaconda choke)
- Maycee Barber def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Fares Ziam def. Nazim Sadykhov via second-round TKO (punches)
- Brunno Ferreira def. Marvin Vettori via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jalin Turner def. Edson Barboza via first-round TKO (punches)
- Iwo Baraniewski def. Ibo Aslan via first-round knockout (punches)
- Mansur Abdul-Malik def. Antonio Trocoli via first-round submission (standing guillotine choke)
- Mairon Santos def. Muhammad Naimov via third-round TKO (punches)
Petr Yan spoils Merab Dvalishvili's big night
People had every reason to believe that Dvalishvili would become the first UFC champion to make four successful title defenses in one year. Yan had other plans. Yan performed remarkably, looking even better than the man who won the bantamweight championship in 2020. Yan repeatedly hurt Dvalishvili, fended off takedowns, and, most impressively, kept pace with "The Machine". The result was a clear unanimous decision that crowned Yan champion for the second time.
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan -- Round 5
This fight is slipping away from Dvalishvili. The champion likely needs a finish, but he can't take down or hurt the challenger. Yan is the one moving forward this round. Yan continues to rip the body. Yan cracks Dvalishvili with a one-two, followed by two uppercuts. Dvalishvili shoots for another failed takedown. Yan tries to take down Dvalishvili but gets caught in a guillotine. Yan muscles his way out of it, likely aided by Dvalishvili's slippery blood. Yan hurts Dvalishvili with another liver shot. Yan lands a knee to the face! Yan with a liver kick. Yan makes a point by finishing the round with a takedown. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Yan (50-45 Yan overall)
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan -- Round 4
Both fighters are moving more slowly to start the round. Dvalishvili picks it up after about 30 seconds and starts chasing the takedown. Yan reverses position and now has the champ against the fence. Dvalishvili drops into a guillotine choke! Yan shakes out of it. Yan with a knee to the body as they stand up. Dvalishvili lands a couple of his best strikes this fight. Yan returns with a left hand. Yan's cardio is holding up great. The challenger has defended 20 of 22 takedowns so far. Yan lands a big right hand. Yan with another liver kick, followed by a flurry of punches. Yan scores another left hand. Yan lands a crisp left hook. Yan hurts Dvalishvili with a ripping liver punch, followed by combos up top. Dvalishvili forces him back with counter punches. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Yan
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan -- Round 3
Dvalishvili gets right back on the gas and lands a hard punch. Yan throws Dvalishvili square on his head! Dvalishvili gets up and throws mean clinch elbows. Dvalishvili is all cut up. Dvalishvili gets a deep double leg, picks up Yan, carries him to the center and plants him. Yan gets right back to his feet. Dvalishvili drags him down, but Yan gets up again. Dvalishvili threatens a single leg and lands a knee to the stomach. Dvalishvili is dogged on the takedowns now. Dvalishvili lands a nice punch, followed by a jab. The champ's takedowns are getting more desperate. Yan sprawls well and lands a knee. Dvalisvili responds with a spinning back fist. They trade jabs. Dvalishvili refuses to get out of Yan's face. Thy trade clinch knees to the torso. Dvalishvili's face is a bloody mess. Yan hurts Dvalishvili with a liver kick. Dvalishvili was on his way to winning the round before that liver kick. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Yan (30-27 Yan overall)
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan -- Round 2
Dvalisvili immediately fires a one-two to start. The champ initiates the takedown early this round, pressing Yan against the fence. Yan's takedown defense stays strong. Yan cracks Dvalishvili with a nasty left hook. The champ stays in his challenger's face. Dvalishvili lands a left. Yan scores a body kick. Yan stings with the jab. Yan takes down Dvalishvili! It might have been a mistake, however, as Dvalishvili scrambled to the back. Yan scrambles in return and presses Dvalishvili against the fence. Dvalishvili starts teasing a guillotine choke. Yan peels away. Dvalishili is all over Yan but still can't get him to the mat. They're nearly identical in strikes landed but Yan is doubling Dvalisvili in accuracy. Dvalishvili lands a few solid punches towards the end of the round. Another close round. Unofficial scorecard: 10-9 Yan (20-18 Yan overall)
Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan -- Round 1
The fighters end their face-off with a respectful touch of the gloves. Yan takes the center. Dvalishvili lands a nice one-two. The champ is the more active striker at the moment. Dvalishvili sticks Yan with two more punches. Yan lands two jabs. The challenge snaps Dvalishvili's head back with a sniper-like jab. Dvalishvili brawls into and out of a clinch. Dvalishvili lands a nice left hook on the blitz. Yan lands three stiff jabs. Dvalishvili is bleeding from under his left eye. Both men are dirty boxing. Yan lands a hard one-two that has Dvalishvili circling. The champ snatches a leg and starts changing takedowns. Yan throws hard elbows at Yan's forearm to try and break his grip. Yan breaks free momentarily. Dvalishvili grabs him again and throws knees to the thigh. A close round that could go either way. Unofficial scorecard: 10- 9 Yan
Up next: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan
The main event fighters have made their walks. Dvalishvili and Yan meet for a second time after Dvalishvili's dominant decision win a few years ago. If Dvalishvili repeats his success, he'll become the only fighter to make four successful UFC title defenses in the promotion's 32-year lifespan. Former champion Yan refuses to be an afterthought and says he's in far better health for their rematch.
Joshua Van becomes second youngest UFC champion through unusual means
Van is officially the second youngest UFC champion ever, behind only Jon Jones, but he likely won't be satisfied with how he won. Early in Round 1, Van caught Pantoja's high kick. Van tossed Pantoja to the ground, and the defending champion quickly signaled for the referee while clutching his arm. Upon replay, Pantoja snapped his arm at the elbow while falling to the mat. An unfortunate conclusion, but a TKO win for Van.
