Joshua Van's crowning achievement brings more questions than answers. Van succeeded in dethroning Alexandre Pantoja to become the second youngest UFC champion ever, but the outcome of their fight at UFC 323 does little to address who the better man was.

Early in Round 1, Pantoja threw a high kick. Van caught the kick and threw Pantoja to the mat. The defending champion immediately clutched his arm and called for referee Herb Dean. The official quickly stepped in and waved off the fight. A gruesome replay showed Pantoja's arm snapping at the elbow as he tried to plant on the mat. Van quickly consoled Pantoja as top contender Tatsuro Taira expressed shock cageside.

Van raised his arms in victory as UFC announcer Bruce Buffer named him the new flyweight champion, and his coach paraded Van around on his shoulder. Such showboating might sour fans who deem the outcome inconclusive.

Calling the injury a freak accident unfairly discredits Van. It was his offensive action that led to the finish. However, the armbreak was an unlikely outcome and a secondary effect of Van's attack, not something he intended to do.

Van's name will go down in the record books regardless of the method of victory. At 24 years old, he became the second-youngest UFC champion in history, behind only Jon Jones, arguably MMA's all-time best fighter. Van's progress is remarkable. He didn't start competing professionally until after the COVID-19 pandemic and has already reached the mountaintop of the sport.

Pantoja, 35, was building a great case for himself as the second-best flyweight of all-time, behind only Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson. This loss does little to damage that.

What's next depends on how fast Pantoja can heal. If his recovery timeline is short, the UFC might want to book an immediate rematch. Otherwise, Taira established himself as a worthy challenger after beating former two-time champion Brandon Moreno on Saturday. Van and Taira took virtually no damage at UFC 323 so, pending approval from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, they could turn around quickly.