UFC 323 is a defining night for Merab Dvalishvili's legacy. Petr Yan is the only thing that stands between the UFC bantamweight champion and a series of achievements that will guarantee Dvalishvili goes down as one of the greatest of all time.

On Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dvalishvili can become the first fighter in UFC's 32-year history to successfully defend a UFC title four times in one calendar year. The lofty achievement all but guarantees Dvalishvili as the 2025 Fighter of the Year and the greatest bantamweight of all time. Before that, he must prove that his first win over former champion Yan wasn't an aberration. Yan is rejuvenated with three consecutive wins under his belt and confidence that he's more physically fit for the rematch.

In the co-main event, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja has never been stopped in 35 professional fights over 10 years. Challenger Joshua Van, 24, packs a serious punch that he hopes will crown him as the second youngest UFC champion ever.

Also on the main card is Olympic gold medalist and former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo, who will retire for the second time after fighting popular prospect Payton Talbott.

Where to watch UFC 323

Date: Dec. 6 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FX, streaming on Fubo (Try for free)

Main card begins at 10 p.m. ET

Watch live: ESPN+ PPV | Price: $79.99

UFC 323 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook