Arman Tsarukyan will be ready to replace Paddy Pimblett or Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, whether the promotion wants him to or not.

Tsarukyan finds himself in no man's land as UFC's first event on Paramount+ approaches. On Jan. 24, Pimblett and Gaethje will fight for the interim lightweight title amid reigning champion Ilia Topuria's absence. No. 1-ranked lightweight Tsarukyan is notably omitted from the conversation. Tsarukyan says the promotion has not contacted him about being the backup fighter for UFC 324's main event. While Tsarukyan isn't keen on cutting weight without a guaranteed fight, he'll do it if the promotion asks.

"I haven't talked to them, and I wouldn't cut weight just for money because it's hard," Tsarukyan told CBS Sports before his freestyle wrestling debut at RAF 5 on Saturday. "If they ask me, I'll do it, but they didn't ask. It's better for me not to cut weight. If I cut, I want to fight."

Cutting weight takes a significant toll on the body. Tsarukyan served as the backup fighter for the vacant lightweight title fight between Topuria and Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. Tsarukyan put his body through a grueling weight cut but never fought, though he was paid.

"I already cut weight last June, and nothing happened," Tsarukyan said. "I spent my energy on the training camp and weight cut. It's always stressful to cut weight.

"If something happens, I'll be there. If not, I'll wait for my shot."

His willingness to support UFC 317 appeared to mend his relationship with the promotion. It's believed matchmakers soured on him after he pulled out of a main event title fight with Islam Makhachev on 24 hours' notice. Yet he was once again passed up for a title shot this year. Tsarukyan claims he doesn't know why the promotion picked Pimblett and Gaethje over him, but after this interview was recorded, UFC CEO Dana White shed light on the situation. White told Barstool Sports that Tsarukyan's headbutting of Dan Hooker during their final face-off in November was a factor.

Tsarukyan hopes to compete again in June, if not as a late replacement for UFC 324. For now, he remains incredibly active between UFC fights. Eleven days after grappling Shara "Bullet" Magomedov in Armenia, Tsarukyan competes in freestyle wrestling. His appetite for a last-minute title shot at UFC 324 perfectly intersects with RAF 5.

"There is a big UFC fight on Jan. 24. I need to be in shape. That's why I took the freestyle wrestling match with RAF..." Tsarukyan said. "It's good that I'm here. In case UFC needs me, I'm in shape. I'm always training so I can jump in."

Tsarukyan takes on four-time NCAA Division I All-American folkstyle wrestler Lance Palmer, who is also a two-time PFL featherweight champion. Palmer, albeit smaller than Tsarukyan, is a far more decorated grappler than the recent names Tsarukyan has outgrappled, such as Benson Henderson and Patricky Pitbull.

"I haven't competed in freestyle wrestling since I was young," Tsarukyan said. "I have no experience. Lance is a good name to beat in wrestling...

"It's a good experience. I want to see how good my freestyle wrestling is. I train a lot with the Russian and Armenian national wrestling teams."

Check out the full interview with Arman Tsarukyan below.

Tsarukyan is in a frustrating position, but he's approaching it with extreme patience publicly. Tsarukyan is confident he'd thrash the two men competing for the interim title and that his ascent is inevitable.

"There are no names I should beat. UFC knows I'm the No. 1 contender," Tsarukyan said. "They know I'm a big problem for everyone. They know I can beat Gaethje, Paddy and Topuria. That's why they give others a chance. I had my chance, I lost my chance, unfortunately. It is what it is. Soon, I'll get my belt."