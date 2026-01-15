CBS Sports' Kate Scott will join UFC's official broadcast team for UFC 324, Paramount announced on Thursday. Scott will host the broadcast desk alongside former UFC champions Michael Bisping, Dominick Cruz and Chris Weidman on Jan. 24.

Scott's first UFC broadcast coincides with the mixed martial arts promotion's debut on Paramount+. Scott is a versatile and vastly experienced broadcaster who is fluent in four languages. She's hosted coverage for major international sports, including World Cups, and world championship fights on Fox Sports, DAZN, Showtime and Sky Sports. Currently, Scott hosts CBS Sports' internationally acclaimed UEFA Champions League coverage.

UFC mainstays Joe Rogan, Jon Anik, and former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will handle commentary. Veteran reporter Megan Olivi and coach Din Thomas will also be featured on the broadcast, with legendary in-Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer introducing the fighters.

UFC 324 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event is the first in the landmark media rights deal between UFC and Paramount. It will stream live on Paramount+ and is included with the price of a subscription as the deal also marked the end of pay-per-view UFC events.

An interim lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett headlines the card, with undisputed champion Ilia Topuria on hiatus. Other notable fighters on the card include former UFC champions Sean O'Malley, Rose Namajunas, and Deiveson Figueiredo, top contender Umar Nurmagomedov, and fan-favorite strikers Derrick Lewis and Jean Silva.