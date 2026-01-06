UFC's Paramount+ era begins on Jan. 24. UFC 324 takes over Las Vegas with a headline-grabbing doubleheader: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title, and UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes.

UFC CEO Dana White's announcement of the card during halftime of the Cowboys vs. Chiefs on Thanksgiving garnered widespread attention. Gaethje and Pimblett have been campaigning for a lightweight title shot. In the aftermath of 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria announcing he'd step away to deal with personal matters, Gaethje and Pimblett will fight for the interim title. White said the winner would later unify the title with Topuria, leaving top contender Arman Tsarukyan as the odd man out.

The co-main event ranks among the best women's fights ever. UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, two-and-a-half years after vacating her two titles and retiring, returns against reigning champion Harrison, a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Harrison is widely regarded as the best champion the division has had since Nunes retired.

Former UFC champions line up and down UFC 324. Sean O'Malley is back in action after his losses to Merab Dvalishvili, Rose Namajunas takes on Natalia Silva, and Deiveson Figueiredo collides with top bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 324, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 324 fight card, odds

Paddy Pimblett -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, interim lightweight title

Kayla Harrison (c) -205 vs. Amanda Nunes +170, women's bantamweight title

Sean O'Malley -205 vs. Song Yadong +170, bantamweights

Waldo Cortes-Acosta -298 vs. Derrick Lewis +240, heavyweights

Jean Silva -218 vs. Arnold Allen +180, featherweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -1800 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +1000, bantamweights

Natalia Silva -410 vs. Rose Namajunas +320, women's flyweights

Alexander Hernandez -192 vs. Michael Johnson +160, lightweights

Modestas Bukauskas -198 vs. Nikita Krylov +164, light heavyweights

Charles Johnson -192 vs. Alex Perez +160, flyweights

Ateba Gautier -900 vs. Andrey Pulyaev +600, middleweights

Cameron Smotherman -198 vs. Ricky Turcios +164, bantamweights

Josh Hokit -245 vs. Denzel Freeman +200, heavyweights

Ty Miller -355 vs. Adam Fugitt +280, welterweights

UFC 324 info