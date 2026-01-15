UFC's Paramount+ era begins on Jan. 24. UFC 324 takes over Las Vegas with a headline-grabbing main event: Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title. It all goes down from the T-Mobile Arena as the first numbered event of 2026.

UFC CEO Dana White's announcement of the card during halftime of the Cowboys vs. Chiefs on Thanksgiving garnered widespread attention. Gaethje and Pimblett have been campaigning for a lightweight title shot. In the aftermath of 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria announcing he'd step away to deal with personal matters, Gaethje and Pimblett will fight for the interim title.

Gaethje, the all-action veteran, has been in this position before. He previously held the interim lightweight title when he defeated Tony Ferguson in 2020. However, he has yet to hold the full championship after suffering defeats against Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. "The Highlight" has managed to stay relevant late in his career, including a second win over Rafael Fiziev in March 2025.

Pimblett, meanwhile, is a man on the rise as he looks to get his first piece of UFC gold. The Brit is undefeated in seven trips to the Octagon, including an impressive TKO of Michael Chandler last April. Gaethje represents by far the biggest test of Pimblett's young career.

The rest of the main card is loaded with interesting and important matchups within each division. The co-main event sees former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley look to get back on track -- and hold his position in the division -- when he takes on rising contender Song Yadong. Plus, powerful heavyweights are set to collide when veteran and fan favorite Derrick Lewis returns to take on fast rising contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Former women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas also looks to hold on to her position in the women's flyweight division when she takes on Natalia Silva. And the opening fight on the main card is sure to produce fireworks when Jean Silva takes on Arnold Allen at featherweight.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 324, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features, and other content around this massive event.

UFC 324 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Paddy Pimblett -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, interim lightweight title

Sean O'Malley -205 vs. Song Yadong +170, bantamweights

Waldo Cortes-Acosta -298 vs. Derrick Lewis +240, heavyweights

Natalia Silva -410 vs. Rose Namajunas +320, women's flyweights



Jean Silva -218 vs. Arnold Allen +180, featherweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -1800 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +1000, bantamweights

Alexander Hernandez -192 vs. Michael Johnson +160, lightweights

Modestas Bukauskas -198 vs. Nikita Krylov +164, light heavyweights

Charles Johnson -192 vs. Alex Perez +160, flyweights

Ateba Gautier -900 vs. Andrey Pulyaev +600, middleweights

Cameron Smotherman -198 vs. Ricky Turcios +164, bantamweights

Josh Hokit -245 vs. Denzel Freeman +200, heavyweights

Ty Miller -355 vs. Adam Fugitt +280, welterweights

UFC 324 info