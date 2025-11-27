UFC and Paramount+ are kicking off a new era with a bang. UFC 324, the first event under the Paramount+ partnership, will be held on Jan. 24 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring a main event that pits Justin Gaethje against Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title.

Plus, women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison will defend her title against Amanda Nunes with the women's G.O.A.T. coming out of retirement for her first fight since 2023.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the card for the first numbered event of 2026 during halftime of the Chiefs vs. Cowboys game on Thanksgiving.

The winner of the interim title fight between Gaethje and Pimblett is expected to earn a lightweight title unification bout with reigning champion Ilia Topuria later in the year.

There is no fighter more exciting than Gaethje. The former interim champion has accumulated an astounding 14 post-fight bonuses in as many UFC appearances. Pimblett is no stranger to highlight-reel showings in the cage or on the microphone. He's undefeated in the UFC at 7-0, earning five performance bonuses.

The co-main event sees Nunes, UFC's greatest female athlete -- an all-time great regardless of gender -- come out of retirement for a title opportunity. The UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion returns from a two-and-a-half-year break to add another big name to her hit list, which already includes Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, and Valentina Shevchenko. Harrison is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who stands 3-0 since joining the promotion last year.

"Saturday, Jan. 24, in Las Vegas kicks off this incredible partnership with Paramount," White said in a press release. "I am so excited for UFC fans that our first card has six current and former champions, including the long-awaited return of the greatest female fighter of all time, which is definitely the biggest women's fight ever.

"Also, in the main event, we have Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title to see who will face Ilia Topuria later this year on Paramount+. This card is absolutely stacked -- every fight is a must-see. This deal is such a huge win for fans with no more pay-per-view. I look forward to 2026 being our best year ever."

An impressive main card bolsters UFC's Paramount debut. Former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley starts his journey back to title contention against perennial contender Song Yadong.

Surging heavyweight contender Waldo Cortes Acosa fights for the sixth time in 10 months, this time against fan favorite Derrick Lewis. Cortes Acosta fought twice in November, both against lower-ranked contenders, before accepting yet another fight against an opponent behind him in the pecking order.

Rounding out the announcements is the return of featherweight contender Arnold Allen, off an 18-month layoff, against knockout artist Jean Silva.

The UFC 324 main card will start at a new time of 9 p.m. ET. The preliminary card and early prelims will begin at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively. You can stream the entire event at no extra cost with a Paramount+ subscription.

UFC 324 fight card