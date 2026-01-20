UFC enters a new year and era with a bang. On Saturday, the mixed martial arts leader returns full force from its six-week hiatus. UFC 324's main event between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett is guaranteed to send fans home happy, but there's plenty to smile about before the final horn.

UFC's first Paramount+ card is loaded with action-packed fights. Sean O'Malley, Derrick Lewis, Jean Silva and Deiveson Figueredo are just a handful of the knockout artists scheduled to compete. Then there are Umar Nurmagomedov and Natalia Silva, arguably the best contenders in their respective divisions. It's a stacked start on the UFC's new home.

Take a look at three can't-miss fights, plus honorable mentions, from UFC's blockbuster debut on Paramount+.

Sean O'Malley vs. Song Yadong

The bantamweight title race is wide open. Newly-crowned champion Petr Yan has three legitimate contenders: Merab Dvalishvili, Umar Nurmagomedov and O'Malley. All three have compelling cases. O'Malley's strongest argument is his 2022 win over Yan, a controversial split decision. UFC sees a star in O'Malley: a highlight-reel striker with a strong online following. A win over Song is exactly what he needs to find his mojo after consecutive losses to Dvalishvili. Song has only struggled against the best, and a win over O'Malley elevates him to new heights.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

The other potential bantamweight title eliminator is the feature preliminary fight. Nurmagomedov might be the biggest threat to the new champion. A win over a former two-time flyweight champ does wonders to strengthen his case for a second title shot. Nurmagomedov has performed nearly flawlessly under the tutelage of his cousin, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. Figueiredo enters UFC 324 in the biggest undercard spot of his career. His recent loss to Yan limits his chances for a title shot, but upsetting Nurmagomedov would seriously shake up the division. The best part of UFC 324's matchmaking: none of the four bantamweights competing have fought each other, presenting numerous exciting options for the future.

Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva

The Oxford English Dictionary would define Jean Silva as "pure, unfiltered excitement." Silva is a dogged athlete who knocks people out and barks at them rabidly. His style is transcendent, appealing to all fans -- longtime, lapsed or new ones. He's also facing an important test. "Lord" is coming off his first UFC loss, a nasty KO suffered against Diego Lopes, who challenges featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next week. Offensive skill and sheer aggression will only take him so far. Allen is a well-rounded and experienced fighter who's never been finished. He's also stubborn enough to bite on his mouthpiece and throw hands if it comes to it.

Honorable mentions: Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas, Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis, Ateba Gautier vs. Andrey Pulyaev.