Justin Gaethje is one step away from the one achievement that's eluded his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Gaethje, now a two-time interim champion, turns his attention to lightweight king Ilia Topuria after UFC 324.

UFC's Paramount debut was a resounding success. In the main event, Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett delivered an immediate Fight of the Year contender on a card packed with action. The bantamweight division was also strongly represented with Sean O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov picking up crucial wins.

UFC's first event on Paramount+ is over, but the year is just getting started. After UFC 324, let's explore the best fights to make for Saturday's stars.

Lightweight

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje: An interim champion should only fight the reigning champion. That's especially true for Gaethje, whose only obstacle to retirement is a final push to become the undisputed champ. Gaethje's reputation as the ultimate action star was as-advertised for everyone who tuned in on Paramount+. I worry his durability will falter to Topuria's elite boxing, but that doesn't matter. Gaethje earned one last crack at undisputed status, and the fight will surely produce one last highlight.

Paddy Pimblett vs. Dan Hooker: Credit to Pimblett, he showed incredible resilience and improved striking. What kept him from winning the interim title were the same things that have plagued him so far. Defensively, Pimblett still keeps his chin high and hands low, and gets backed up to the fence. His poor offensive wrestling also prevents him from implementing his elite top game. Hooker and Saint Denis co-headline UFC 325 next week. You could book Pimblett against either man, regardless of the outcome. Pimblett and Hooker have traded personal barbs online and in the media. We shouldn't rehash the subject matter -- it's beneath both of them -- but the energy is something you can bottle into a great fight.

Bantamweight

Sean O'Malley vs. Cory Sandhagen: O'Malley didn't do quite enough to surpass Dvalishvili. Even O'Malley said he'd have no problem if Dvalishvili got the title shot before him. Yes, he beat Song Yadong, but O'Malley didn't crank up the heat until Round 3. O'Malley vs. Sandhagen is a fight that fans have wanted for years. Book it on the same card as Yan vs. Dvalishvili 3, and let O'Malley step in if "The Machine" doesn't make it to the finish line.

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Song Yadong: I love it when fighters in the same division share a card. It makes for easy matchmaking. Nurmagomedov is the odd man out after a decisive, but forgettable, performance against Deiveson Figueiredo. Yadong, who is now entering his athletic prime, fought impressively against O'Malley. The UFC still has something on its hands with the 28-year-old Chinese fighter. Nurmagomedov needs another marquee win, and there aren't many top bantamweights he hasn't fought.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Aiemann Zahabi: Figueiredo's bantamweight title aspirations are behind him, but, after missing weight, so is a flyweight return. Zahabi has quietly evolved into a formidable contender. The younger brother of Firas Zahabi, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre's head coach, has seven straight wins, most recently beating Jose Aldo and Marlon "Chito" Vera. For Figueiredo, it's a winnable fight. For Zahabi, it's a chance to knock on the door of the bantamweight top five.

Women's flyweight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva: It wasn't pretty, but Silva did what was necessary to cement her spot as the top contender. Silva gambled on herself by fighting Namajunas on short notice. Silva kept her No. 2 ranking and defeated her third consecutive former champion on UFC's Paramount debut. Silva started slowly, and many people believe Namajunas should've won. Unfortunately for "Thug Rose" supporters, the three scorecards that matter most are the judges, and they unanimously sided with Silva. Her suboptimal performance keeps Erin Blanchfield in the running, but Silva's resume should net her the next title shot.

Rose Namajunas vs. Alexa Grasso or Maycee Barber: Namajunas' two missed connections fight each other at UFC Fight Night in Seattle. Grasso was originally slotted to fight Namajunas on Saturday. The former women's flyweight champ pulled out and was later paired with Barber, and another woman who was set to fight Namajunas. A fight with either woman makes sense, win or lose, but maybe it's best to pair Namajunas with the loser and let the winner take a more meaningful step towards a title.