The wait is almost over as UFC opens 2026 on Paramount+ with a massive main event and the interim lightweight championship on the line. UFC 324 emanates from Las Vegas on Saturday night with Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett set to collide in a main event that will surely have the sports world talking by the time it concludes.

Gaethje and Pimblett are seeking to ascend as lightweight champion Ilia Topuria steps away from the sport temporarily, necessitating an interim champion in his absence. Gaethje, a former interim champion and two-time title challenger, is arguably the most exciting athlete UFC has ever seen. Pimblett backs up his big talk and hopes to parlay a victory at UFC 324 into an explosive grudge match with Topuria.

The UFC 324 fight card is loaded, and the main card is rife with title implications. Sean O'Malley will start his climb back to the bantamweight title if he overcomes Song Yadong, though Umar Nurmagomedov is hot on his heels on the prelims. Heavyweight sluggers Waldo-Cortes Acosta and Derrick Lewis will duke it out in an important fight considering heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall's absence. UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will keep a close eye on Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas, which may determine Shevchenko's next title challenger.

Tying the primetime lineup together is an explosive main card opener between Arnold Allen and Jean Silva, the latter of whom ranks among the most potent finishers in the game.

UFC 324 fight card, odds

Paddy Pimblett -230 vs. Justin Gaethje +190, interim lightweight title

Sean O'Malley -205 vs. Song Yadong +170, bantamweights

Waldo Cortes-Acosta -325 vs. Derrick Lewis +260, heavyweights

Natalia Silva -410 vs. Rose Namajunas +320, women's flyweights



Jean Silva -265 vs. Arnold Allen +215, featherweights

Umar Nurmagomedov -1450 vs. Deiveson Figueiredo +850, bantamweights

Ateba Gautier -850 vs. Andrey Pulyaev +575, middleweights

Modestas Bukauskas -148 vs. Nikita Krylov +124, light heavyweights

Charles Johnson -185 vs. Alex Perez +154, flyweights



Alexander Hernandez -155 vs. Michael Johnson +130, lightweights

Josh Hokit -238 vs. Denzel Freeman +195, heavyweights



Cameron Smotherman -185 vs. Ricky Turcios +154, bantamweights



Ty Miller -355 vs. Adam Fugitt +280, welterweights

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24 | Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Time: Early preliminary fights begin at 5 p.m. ET with the prelims starting at 7 p.m. Action on the main card opens at 9 p.m., all leading to the Gaethje vs. Pimblett main event to conclude the show.

Paramount+ is the new home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will stream exclusively on the service for the next seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible than ever.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can also stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic fights and features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

Three UFC numbered events and six UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through the first three months of 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. That means you will be able to watch those events on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna. It has not yet been announced when UFC will air on CBS.