Waldo Cortes-Acosta is ready for the big leagues after knocking out UFC KO record-holder Derrick Lewis. Cortes-Acosta registered his third consecutive knockout in as many months at UFC 324.

It's hard to stand out in the UFC. There are many fighters and many events. Cortes-Acosta is separating himself from the pack with incredible activity and KO power. Cortes-Acosta, fighting for the sixth time in 10 months, systematically dissected Lewis before stopping the two-time title challenger.

Cortes-Acosta fought with composure that will serve him well against elite heavyweights. Cortes-Acosta used his speed to stay away from Lewis' historic power, further immobilizing "The Black Beast" with jabs and leg kicks. Lewis cranked up the pressure to create opportunities, but found himself getting rocked by counter punches.

The fight ended decisively, albeit oddly. Lewis slipped as Cortes-Acosta threw a combination. Lewis showed no urgency to stand up, allowing Cortes-Acosta to swarm him. Referee Jason Herzog demanded a response from the downed fighter, but Lewis didn't muster meaningful resistance. Lewis shelled up under a barrage of strikes that forced a second-round TKO finish.

"I want Curtis Blaydes," Cortes-Acosta said, through Portuguese interpreter Fabian Buskei, during his post-fight interview. "He's talking a lot of crap, and I need to shut him up."

Cortes-Acosta's callout makes sense. Blaydes is ranked ahead of him in the heavyweight division, and there seems to be bad blood. But it's possible Cortes-Acosta could set his sights higher. UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is sidelined indefinitely with eye injuries. Aspinall's absence could spur the creation of an interim heavyweight title. There are higher-ranked contenders in the mix, but few, if any, have built so much cache with matchmakers and fans in such a short time frame.