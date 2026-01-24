The time for talking is done. Now, it's all about the action inside the Octagon. UFC kicks off its run on Paramount+ on Saturday with UFC 324 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main event sees an interim lightweight title bout between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett as both men jockey for position in the loaded 155-pound division.

Gaethje is one of the most beloved action fighters of all time. He's earned 14 performance bonuses for his knockouts and willingness to throw down. He's held the interim title before but came up short when attempting to unify with the full champion. Now, he takes on the rising Englishmen in Pimblett who has quickly become one of the biggest stars in the sport.

Saturday night kicks off the beginning of the Paramount+ era where all you need is a subscription to the service to catch all the action. With the new move comes some changes. The main card that were always slated to begin at 10 p.m. ET are now going one hour earlier. That also means that the entire slate of events is moved up one hour. So the early prelims will start at 5 p.m. ET and the televised prelims at 7 p.m. ET.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night from Las Vegas. Be sure to check out some of our best bets for the main card before everything gets underway.

Where to watch UFC 324

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Jan. 24 | Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Start times: Early prelims -- 5:30 p.m. | Prelims -- 7 p.m. | Main card -- 9 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

UFC 324 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook