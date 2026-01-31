Just one week after UFC debuted on Paramount+ in Las Vegas for UFC 324, the promotion heads Down Under for UFC 325 in Sydney, Australia. Despite the time differential,

Despite taking place on the other side of the world, the fight card will utilize the standard start times. Early preliminary fights begin at 5:30 p.m. ET before the main card gets underway at 9 p.m. In the UFC 325 main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on challenger Diego Lopes with the title on the line. The two battled for the vacant strap last April when Volkanovski earned a unanimous decision to kick off his second reign as champion at 145 pounds.

Sign up for Paramount+ and WATCH UFC 325 LIVE for no additional fee -- every UFC numbered event and UFC Fight Night is included with your subscription. Plans start as low as $8.99/month or $89.99/year!

The new era of UFC is well underway, and you do not want to miss a moment of it. CBS Sports is here to ensure you have everything you need to know about UFC 325 and how to watch UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights, archives and much more on Paramount+.

How to watch UFC 325 on Paramount+

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31 | Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia

Start times: Pre-show: 5 p.m. | Early prelims -- 5:30 p.m. | Prelims -- 7 p.m. | Main card -- 9 p.m.

Watch live: Subscribe to Paramount+

Subscribe to watch UFC on Paramount+

Paramount+ is the new home of UFC. All 13 UFC numbered events and 30 UFC Fight Nights will stream exclusively on the service for the next seven years through 2033. It is a monumental move that makes UFC more accessible to fans than ever before.

All Paramount+ subscribers -- Premium and Essential -- can stream an extensive archive of UFC content, including a deep library of past UFC fights on demand, iconic bouts, features on champions and UFC legends, series like UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown, exclusive interviews with athletes, previews of every numbered event with CBS Sports experts and much more.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

There are two available subscription plans that can be purchased monthly or annually for additional savings. UFC numbered events, UFC Fight Nights and UFC archival content are available on both plans, as is the NFL on CBS, UCL games, March Madness, the Big Ten and hundreds of other sporting events each year.

Most important: There is no additional fee to watch UFC on Paramount+ events live and/or on demand. Everything is included with the price of your subscription. Say goodbye to pay-per-view! Plus, Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S. can stream events in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

Paramount+ Premium Paramount+ Essential $13.99/month, $139.99/year (save $27.89!) $8.99/month, $89.99/year (save $17.89!) No ads^ Ad supported Get all of SHOWTIME Get select SHOWTIME series Watch in 4K UHD, Dolby Vision or HDR10 Download movies and shows Stream CBS live -- more sports and events

Most popular Paramount+ plan



^ Plans include trailers & sponsorship (or similar). Live TV has ads.

What else is included on Paramount+?

The Essential and Premium plans each allow subscribers to watch more than 40,000 episodes and movies and stream content on three devices at once, including Paramount+ originals like Landman and 1923, new release films like Top Gun: Maverick and The Naked Gun, popular and classic films like Gladiator and The Wolf of Wall Street, and the catalogs of Comedy Central (featuring South Park), Nickelodeon, MTV, BET and beyond.

What devices support Paramount+?

Stream Paramount+ on any device listed here! For more information, including supported models or operating systems, visit the Paramount+ FAQ: Computer, Apple TV, iPhone and iPad, Apple Vision Pro, Android TV, Android phone and tablet, Chromecast, Cox Contour bo, DISH Hopper 3 with Hopper Plus, DIRECTV Gemini, Fire TV/Tablet, GoogleTV, Portal TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio TV, LG TV, VIDAA TV, Xbox, Xfinity and Xumo.

UFC 325 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of Jan. 29)

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -148 vs. Diego Lopes +124, featherweight title

Benoit Saint Denis -310 vs. Dan Hooker +250, lightweights

Rafael Fiziev -120 vs. Mauricio Ruffy +100, lightweights

Tallison Teixeira -345 vs. Tai Tuivasa +275, heavyweights

Quillan Salkilld -1050 vs. Jamie Mullarkey +675, lightweights

Billy Elekana -250 vs. Junior Tafa +205, light heavyweights

Cam Rowston -360 vs. Cody Brundage +285, middleweights

Jacob Malkoun -162 vs. Torrez Finney, +136 middleweights

Jonathan Micallef -135 vs. Oban Elliott +114, welterweights

Yizha -205 vs. Kaan Olfi +170, featherweights

Dom Mar Fan -148 vs. Sangwook Kim +124, lightweights

Sebastian Szalay -135 vs. Keiichiro Nakamura +114, featherweights

Sulangrangbo -250 vs. Lawrence Liu +205, bantamweights

What is the UFC event schedule in 2026?

Three UFC numbered events and six UFC Fight Nights have already been announced through the first three months of 2026. Additional events will be announced as the year progresses with the UFC schedule updating regularly. Every event will be available along with your Paramount+ subscription.

Will any UFC events air on CBS?

Yes, select UFC numbered events will also air live on CBS in 2026. That means you will be able to watch those events on your TV through your local CBS station using cable, satellite or a digital antenna. It has not yet been announced when UFC will air on CBS.