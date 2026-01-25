Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes run it back. It's a busy month on Paramount+ with consecutive weeks of numbered events. UFC 325 takes place in Sydney on Jan. 31, a week after the incredible scenes from UFC 324 in Las Vegas.

Volkanovski, the UFC featherweight champion, has deja vu. While he had pictured a fight against Movsar Evloev or Lerone Murphy, Volkanovski instead fights Lopes for the second time in a row. Volkanovski shushed retirement rumors, but conceded that he's closer to the finish line than the start. Already one of the best featherweights in history, Volkanovski is determined to savor every moment of his second reign as champion.

Lopes took a short detour between Volkanovski fights. Lopes, who graduated from UFC debutant to title challenger in two years, is coming off a knockout win over Jean Silva that was in the running for CBS Sports' 2025 Fight of the Year. Lopes is an impressive dual threat who captured fans' attention with his ability to knock people out or submit them with equal efficacy.

Speaking of knockouts, it's very unlikely UFC 325's co-main event makes it to the scorecards. Dan Hooker is one of the best action athletes in the sport, but his chin will be tested by his upcoming opponent. Benoit Saint Denis' last 10 fights ended with a finish. He touches down in Australia on a three-fight winstreak, most recently knocking out ranked contender Beneil Dariush in 16 seconds.

Other notable fights on UFC 325 include Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, the return of fan-favorite slugger Tai Tuivasa and CBS Sports' 2025 KO of the Year winner Quillan Salkilld.

Below is the complete fight card for UFC 325, along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

UFC 325 fight card, odds

Alexander Volkanovski (c) -162 vs. Diego Lopes +136, featherweight title

Benoit Saint Denis -305 vs. Dan Hooker +245, lightweights

Rafael Fiziev -125 vs. Mauricio Ruffy +105, lightweights

Tallison Teixeira -298 vs. Tai Tuivasa +240, heavyweights

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweights

Billy Elekana -218 vs. Junior Tafa +180, light heavyweights

Cam Rowston -278 vs. Cody Brundage +225, middleweights

Jacob Malkoun -185 vs. Torrez Finney, +154 middleweights

Jonathan Micallef -148 vs. Oban Elliott +124, welterweights

Yizha -205 vs. Kaan Olfi +170, featherweights

Sangwook Kim vs. Dom Mar Fan, lightweights

Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay, featherweights

Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Liu, bantamweights

Aaron Tau vs. Namsrai Batbayar, flyweights

