Alexander Volkanovski is making it harder to deny him the title of featherweight G.O.A.T. Many expected a more competitive rematch between Volkanovski and Diego Lopes at UFC 325. Instead, the featherweight champ beat Lopes by greater margins the second time.

Volkanovski fought nearly perfectly in their first fight, but Lopes' finishing ability and physical advantages caused scares. In theory, Lopes should have performed better the second time. He improved his wrestling and worked diligently on the technical aspects that plagued him the first time. Lopes showed improvements on Saturday, but for every problem that Lopes solved, Volkanovski puzzled him with more from his deep bag of tricks.

"Make adjustments on the fly," Volkanovski said post-fight while describing the qualities that make a UFC champion. "Stay composed in the fire."

Volkanovski expertly utilized stance switches to stop Lopes from trapping him. Lopes did a better job of cutting off the cage compared to their first fight, but couldn't track the champion's changing stance. Volkanovski also committed to more power shots than he did the first time. Lopes scored a flash knockdown in Round 3, but the champ's quick recovery and success earlier in the round negated it. The final round was particularly thrilling when a grappling exchange left Volkanovski fending off submission from the jiu-jitsu expert.

The judges scored the fight 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45 in favor of the champion despite very close striking margins. By contrast, Volkanovski won by a margin of 48-47 on one scorecard the first time around. What Volkanovski gave up in volume compared to the first fight, he made up for with power and defense.

Post-fight, Volkanovski suggested a showdown with top contenders Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy.

The win tied Volkanovski with Jose Aldo for all-time featherweight title defenses (eight). Volkanovski furthered his case as the all-time greatest featherweight with the achievement. Volkanovski, who is enjoying his second featherweight title reign, has a win over Aldo, and three wins against fellow GOAT nominee Max Holloway.

