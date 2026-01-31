A second UFC numbered event in as many weeks is set to go down on Saturday when UFC 325 comes to Australia. In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski will defend the featherweight championship in a rematch against Diego Lopes.

Volkanovski won the vacant title at UFC 314, defeating Lopes by unanimous decision. The victory kicked off Volkanovski's second reign as champion, having lost the title to Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 and ending a streak of five successful title defenses.

For Lopes, the loss in the first meeting marked just his second defeat in the UFC Octagon. He has since rebounded with a decisive TKO victory over Jean Silva this past September.

The rest of the card is made up of bouts with the potential for significant action, including a lightweight co-main event between Dan Hooker and Benoit Saint Denis.

The action goes down from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, with early prelims at 5 p.m. ET, prelims at 7 p.m. and the main card kicking off at 9 p.m. As with every UFC event, the fights will be available for every subscriber on Paramount+.

All times Eastern

Date: Saturday, Jan. 31 | Location: Qudos Bank Arena -- Sydney, Australia

Start times: Early prelims -- 5 p.m. | Prelims -- 7 p.m. | Main card -- 9 p.m.

