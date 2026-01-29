UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2 will air Saturday on Paramount+, with a headlining bout featuring reigning two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski versus challenger Diego Lopes. This fight will be for the UFC featherweight championship, which Volkanovski holds after defeating Lopes at UFC 314. There are four other fights listed on the UFC 325 main card: Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Maurício Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey. Sports fans and bettors interested in UFC 325 can stream the event live and exclusively on Paramount+. Here's a look at some of our favorite bets for the card.

Best bets for UFC 325

Torrez Finney money line vs. Jacob Malkoun

Malkoun hasn't fought in nearly two years and he's 2-2 in his last four fights, but he's still being favored over Finney, who is 11-0 and has won seven of his fights via knockout. Five of his bouts have ended in the first round. Of Malkoun's eight career wins, five have come by decision. This is a contrast of styles and there's not much separating the two fighters physically, so I'll go with the one who is undefeated and still getting treated like an underdog.

Wager on Finney to defeat Malkoun at UFC 325

Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage Over 1.5 rounds

Rowston's last two fights only last one round, but his previous seven bouts all went at least two rounds. Brundage's last two fights both went three rounds. Rowston had five straight fights ending in either a decision or submission before finally getting a few KO/TKOs in the last two fights. He's a substantial favorite to win the fight itself, so total rounds is the place to find more value. Brundage does have a propensity to lose via knockout which can be concerning but I think he can push past some early scares to take this fight to the second round.

Bet on Rowston vs. Brundage at UFC 325

Rafael Fiziev money line vs. Mauricio Ruffy

SportsLine's combat sports editor Josh Nagel has Fiziev as one of his top underdog leans for UFC 325, so I'm leaning on his expertise with this pick. Fiziev had lost three straight fights prior to his win at UFC: Hill vs. Roundtree Jr. but he's a good candidate to land a knockout blow as eight of his 13 wins have come in that form. Ruffy is also a knockout merchant with 11 of his 12 wins coming in that form, so there's the possibility this ends quicker than expected. Fiziev is only a slight underdog and there's a chance this becomes an even line by the time the event actually gets going.

Back Fiziev to beat Ruffy at UFC 325

Diego Lopes money line vs. Alexander Volkanovski

It's easy to back Volkanovski to win the rematch but he did lose three of his four fights prior to that victory. He gets his fair share of knockouts but a sizable chunk of his victories come via decision. On the flip side, 23 of Lopes' 27 victories have come via knockout or submission. I'd also lean to the Under on 4.5 rounds for this match. Only one of Lopes' last 10 fights went to the fifth round while Volkanovski got to the fifth round in six of his last 10 fights. As Nagel notes, Lopes did make a late push in the first matchup and is going to have his adjustments ready to go. I think he takes the belt in this headliner bout.

Back Lopes to defeat Volkanovski