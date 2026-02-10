The BMF championship is on the line at UFC 326 when Max Holloway defends the ceremonial title against Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout. UFC 326 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on March 7.

Holloway is a former featherweight champion and one of the greatest fighters in the history of that division. Holloway won the featherweight title when he unified the interim title with the undisputed title, then held by Jose Aldo, in June 2017. He made three successful defenses of the title before losing the belt to Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019.

Holloway added the BMF title to his already impressive resume with a dramatic last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. After a loss to Ilia Topuria in a bid to regain the featherweight title, Holloway defended the BMF belt with a decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Oliveira is a former lightweight champion, capturing the title vacated when Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as champion with a UFC 262 win over Michael Chandler. Oliveira defended the belt with a win over Poirier before he lost the title on the scales, failing to make weight for his UFC 274 title defense against Gaethje in a fight Oliveira went on to win by decision.

The BMF title has been a symbolic title fought for by the most exciting fighters in UFC and Holloway and Oliveira certainly fit that bill. Oliveira holds the record for most finishes in UFC history with 21, most submissions in UFC history with 17 and has won 21 bonuses for Fight, Submission or Performance of the Night. Holloway has won 13 fight night bonuses, his 11 finishes are most in featherweight history and he holds numerous records for strikes landed both in individual fights and over a career.

UFC 326 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Holloway (c) -200 vs. Charles Oliveira +154, lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho -225 vs. Reinier de Ridder +185, middleweights

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweights

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr., bantamweights

Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long, bantamweights

Cody Durden vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, flyweights

Donte Johnson vs. Duško Todorovic, middleweights

Yoo Joo-sang vs. Gaston Bolanos, featherweights

Luke Fernandez vs. Rodolfo Bellato, light heavyweights

Su Mudaerji vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar, flyweights

Where to UFC 326 info

Date: March 7

March 7 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: Paramount+

