UFC is back in a big way on Saturday when the promotion returns to Las Vegas for its third numbered event of 2026. UFC 326 goes down from the T-Mobile arena with a ceremonial title fight in the main event. "BMF" titleholder Max Holloway takes on former lightweight king Charles Oliveira.

Holloway is a former featherweight champion and one of the greatest fighters in the history of that division. Holloway won the featherweight title when he unified the interim title with the undisputed title, then held by Jose Aldo, in June 2017. He made three successful defenses of the title before losing the belt to Alexander Volkanovski in December 2019.

Holloway added the BMF title to his already impressive resume with a dramatic last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. After a loss to Ilia Topuria in a bid to regain the featherweight title, Holloway defended the BMF belt with a decision win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318.

Oliveira is a former lightweight champion, capturing the title vacated when Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as champion with a UFC 262 win over Michael Chandler. Oliveira defended the belt with a win over Poirier before he lost the title on the scales, failing to make weight for his UFC 274 title defense against Gaethje in a fight Oliveira went on to win by decision.

Saturday night also features some intriguing matchups across multiple divisions. Top-10 ranked middleweights collide in the co-main event when Caio Borralho takes on Reinier de Rider. Borralho suffered his first defeat in a decade in his last appearance. He busted onto the scene in 2022 and ripped off seven straight wins. "RDR" also looks to get back in the win column after a surprising loss to Brendan Allen last time out ended a five-fight win streak. Plus, rising bantamweight contender Raul Rosas Jr. is back when he takes on veteran Rob Font. And lightweight sluggers Michael Johnson and Drew Dober are also set to throw down on the main card.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the fight card below. Stay tuned to this page for the latest news and updates ahead of fight night.

UFC 326 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Holloway (c) -230 vs. Charles Oliveira +175, lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho -298 vs. Reinier de Ridder +240, middleweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -218 vs. Rob Font +180, bantamweights

Michael Johnson -122 vs. Drew Dober +102, lightweights

Gregory Rodrigues -198 vs. Brunno Ferreira +164, middleweights

Xiao Long -148 vs. Cody Garbrandt +124, bantamweights

Donte Johnson -600 vs. Cody Brundage +440, middleweights

Alberto Montes -192 vs. Ricky Turcios +160, featherweights

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel -148 vs. Cody Durden +124, flyweights

Su Mudaerji -258 vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar +210, flyweights

Rafael Tobias -218 vs. Diyar Nurgozhay +180, light heavyweights

Jeong Yeong Lee -278 vs. Gaston Bolanos +225, featherweights

Luke Fernandez -225 vs. Rodolfo Bellato +185, light heavyweights

Where to UFC 326 info

Date: March 7

March 7 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: CBS and Paramount+ (subscribe for as little as $8.99 per month)

