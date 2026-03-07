A major showdown between two of UFC's most beloved action stars is set for Saturday night in Las Vegas. The promotion is back at T-Mobile Arena for UFC 326, which is anchored by a bout for the ceremonial BMF title between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira.

Holloway won (and defended) the BMF in his last two outings involving the title. He scored one of the best knockouts in recent memory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 to claim the title and then defended it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318. Despite a setback against Ilia Topuria sandwiched between them, Holloway still has one of the deepest resumes in the sport's history.

"It probably started at home with my grandpa," Holloway told CBS Sports this week. "Everything we did, he always wanted us to be the best that we could be. Even if it was pulling weeds. From the city I'm from -- Waianae, Hawaii -- a lot of guys count us out. I was over it and wanted to show that great things come from Waianae. Now here I am."

Oliveira, meanwhile, has traded wins and losses in his last six appearances. After rocketing up the lightweight rankings in 2020 to earn his first title against Michael Chandler in 2021, "Do Bronx" finally saw his 11-fight win streak snapped against Islam Makhachev in 2022. He has since picked up another win over Chandler, a brutal knockout of Beneil Dariush and a vicious face crank submission of Mateusz Gamrot.

Elsewhere on Saturday, ranked middleweights collide when Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder face off in the co-main event. Borralho is coming off his first UFC defeat against Nassourdine Imavov. Before that, he ripped off seven straight UFC wins with another two on Dana White's Contender Series. De Ridder, meanwhile, also suffered his first UFC defeat in his last outing against Brendan Allen. The former two-division ONE Championship titleholder looks to get back on track to where his four fight win streak led him.

Plus, the 21-year-old bantamweight phenom is back when Raul Rosas Jr. returns to the Octagon for his toughest test to date in Rob Font. Rosas arrived to UFC as an aspirational teenager looking to make history. He can do just that on Saturday against Font where a win could make him the youngest male fighter to receive an official UFC ranking. There's also still time for his dream of becoming the youngest UFC champion all time, currently held by Jon Jones at 23 years, 243 days.

Let's take a closer look at the rest of the fight card below. Stay tuned to this page for the latest news and updates ahead of fight night.

UFC 326 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Holloway (c) -220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho -250 vs. Reinier de Ridder +205, middleweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -270 vs. Rob Font +220, bantamweights

Michael Johnson -118 vs. Drew Dober -102, lightweights

Gregory Rodrigues -162 vs. Brunno Ferreira +136, middleweights

Xiao Long -155 vs. Cody Garbrandt +130, bantamweights

Donte Johnson -800 vs. Cody Brundage +550, middleweights

Alberto Montes -180 vs. Ricky Turcios +150, featherweights

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel -162 vs. Cody Durden +136, flyweights

Su Mudaerji -218 vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar +180, flyweights

Rafael Tobias -180 vs. Diyar Nurgozhay +150, light heavyweights

Luke Fernandez -218 vs. Rodolfo Bellato +180, light heavyweights

Where to UFC 326 info

Date: March 7

March 7 Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: CBS (between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET)

UFC 326 countdown

