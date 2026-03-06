Two of UFC's most exciting fighters are set to clash for the BMF championship on Saturday when Max Holloway defends the ceremonial title against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 326.

Holloway vs. Oliveira is a rematch of a 2015 fight that ended in disappointing fashion when Oliveira suffered an injury less than two minutes after the opening bell. Amazingly, both men are just as relevant at the elite level as they were 11 years ago and now fight with not only the BMF title on the line, but also positioning in a deep and competitive lightweight division.

A pivotal middleweight fight is set for the UFC 326 co-main event, as Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder look to bounce back from recent losses that bumped them from the list of top middleweight contenders. For the winner, they're back knocking on the door of a shot at the 185-pound title, for the loser, the road back looks quite long.

With so much happening on Saturday night, let's look closer at the full fight card with the latest odds before we get to our staff predictions and picks for the PPV portion of the festivities that you can consider before hitting the sportsbooks.

UFC 326: How Max Holloway has continued to prove Khabib Nurmagomedov wrong: 'I didn't want an easy ride' Shakiel Mahjouri

UFC 326 fight card, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook (as of March 5)

Max Holloway (c) -220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho -278 vs. Reinier de Ridder +225, middleweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -238 vs. Rob Font +195, bantamweights

Michael Johnson -122 vs. Drew Dober +102, lightweights

Gregory Rodrigues -185 vs. Brunno Ferreira +154, middleweights

Xiao Long -162 vs. Cody Garbrandt +136, bantamweights

Donte Johnson -800 vs. Cody Brundage +550, middleweights

Alberto Montes -180 vs. Ricky Turcios +150, featherweights

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel -148 vs. Cody Durden +124, flyweights

Su Mudaerji -230 vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar +190, flyweights

Rafael Tobias -185 vs. Diyar Nurgozhay +154, light heavyweights

Jeong Yeong Lee -325 vs. Gaston Bolanos +260, featherweights

Luke Fernandez -230 vs. Rodolfo Bellato +190, light heavyweights

UFC 326 predictions, picks

With such a massive main event on tap, the crew at CBS Sports went ahead with predictions and picks for the main card from Brian Campbell, Brent Brookhouse, Shakiel Mahjouri, Michael Mormile and Brandon Wise.



Campbell Brookhouse Mahjouri Mormile Wise Holloway vs. Oliveira Holloway TKO4 Holloway UD Holloway TKO3 Holloway TKO Holloway UD Borralho vs. de Ridder Borralho UD Borralho TKO3 de Ridder UD Borralho UD de Ridder SUB2 Rosas vs. Font Rosas SUB3 Font UD Rosas UD Font UD Rosas UD Johnson vs. Dober Dober TKO2 Dober TKO2 Johnson KO3 Dober KO Johnson UD Rodrigues vs. Ferreira Rodrigues TKO3 Rodrigues UD Rodrigues TKO3 Ferreira UD Rodrigues TKO2 Records to date 5-5 8-2 7-3 7-3 6-4

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira predictions

Campbell: For as explosive as this matchup has the potential to be, with Holloway facing the most prolific finisher and submission expert in the history of the sport, it's hard to ignore the subtle advantages that the Hawaiian legend will hold. Holloway is not only two years younger than Oliveira at age 34, he appears to be far more fresher. And the combination of Holloway's traditionally stubborn takedown defense and the fact that his striking has much more of a defensive and technical base than Oliveira should be the difference in the fight. Oliveira will likely create chaos early and often but Holloway performs just fine in scenarios such as this and the deeper the fight goes, the greater potential that Oliveira succumbs to damage in the form of a TKO.

Brookhouse: It's hard to imagine many better fights to make than Holloway vs. Oliveira. That was true for the first meeting in 2015, which ended when Oliveira suffered what he called a neck injury that nearly left him paralyzed 99 seconds into the fight, and it's true in 2026. Two fantastic fighters with incredibly long careers, Holloway and Oliveira are a pairing anyone should want to watch whether for a title, a ceremonial title or simply because those fighters have been scheduled to fight one another. As for the fight itself, Holloway has the better striking and he defends takedowns at a better than 80% clip. That makes for a tricky path for Oliveira, who has good striking and excellent submissions, to find areas for success. On the feet, Holloway has the clear edge, and it's not going to be easy for Oliveira drag the fight to the ground. The fight should be as good as advertised, but Holloway should be the man getting his hand raised in the end.

Mahjouri: Holloway has found new life at lightweight. The UFC record-holder for most strikes landed has additional power to complement his volume striking. "Blessed" has beat people through death by a thousand cuts. Now, he's knocking Justin Gaethje out cold. That's perilous for Oliveira, who seeks close-quarter chaos to find the finish. Unlike Holloway, Oliveira lacks the durability for this specific brawl. Combine that with Holloway's tried and true takedown defense, and you have a successful title defense for the BMF champ.

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder predictions

Campbell: Both fighters are coming off humbling defeats to snap winning streaks in bouts that could've elevated either one to a title shot had they looked spectacular. Because of that, the idea that one or both would operate more safely than usual to avoid a second straight defeat becomes a strong possibility. For as long and awkward as RDR is on his feet, Borralho's striking advantage simply can't be overlooked. The Brazilian also has enough of a ground game not to fall victim to the areas where de Ridder is most dangerous.

Brookhouse: The winner here proves their recent loss was but a blip on the radar, and they re-enter the conversation of potential title contenders. The loser is now on a two-fight skid and ends up in a tricky position at 185 pounds. For de Ridder, it's obvious that being a massive middleweight and repeatedly making a very draining cut caught up to him against Brendan Allen, but cardio and striking have been issues for de Ridder throughout his entire MMA career. Borralho just looked lost against a defensive-minded Nassourdine Imavov and couldn't find a way to dictate the pace of that fight. If Borralho can just shift through the gears and keep pressure on de Ridder, he should be able to take over the fight late.

Mahjouri: I'm split on how this fight plays out. Borralho is more well-rounded with a strong grappling base to supplement his effective striking. De Ridder is a monster on the ground, relying on size and sheer physicality to get it there. I understand why Borralho is a betting favorite, but the odds are too wide. Perhaps people are reading too much into De Ridder's deflated performance against Brendan Allen. I believe RDR when he says that five fights in eight months took a toll on his body -- he's a massive middleweight. Spurred by odds more than rational, I think De Ridder wins two ugly rounds.