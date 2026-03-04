Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira headlines UFC 326 on Saturday, the epitome of what the ceremonial BMF title represents. That BMF spirit threads its way through several fights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 326's main card is rich with storylines that go deeper than name value. Middleweight contenders repair their image after critical mistakes, UFC's youngest-ever signee looks to make history again, and two beloved veterans lean into their ferocious appetites. The mixed martial arts leader's return to Las Vegas promises memorable finishes.

Take a look at three fights you shouldn't miss on the UFC 326 undercard, plus honorable mentions.

Caio Borralho vs. Reinier de Ridder

Borralho and De Ridder are in recovery mode after falling short to Nassourdine Imavov and Brendan Allen, respectively, in unofficial middleweight title auditions. Both fighters blame tactical training errors for their poor performances. Borralho couldn't train properly for Imavov after cutting weight three weeks earlier at UFC 319. De Ridder's corner threw in the towel after RDR's body gave out from five weight cuts in 11 months. Saturday's co-main event is a chance to clean up their image. After all, both were considered potential title challengers a few months ago. The winner will course correct, while the loser must take a hard look in the mirror.

Rob Font vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Rosas signed a UFC contract at 17, becoming the youngest fighter in the promotion's history. Now a 21-year-old prospect, Rosas is on the cusp of becoming the youngest-ranked male UFC fighter. He has the perfect challenge standing between him and that achievement. Font (No. 12) has been a ranked fighter for a long, long time. He's fought five former world champions and three title challengers. It's an enormous challenge on paper, but one well-suited to Rosas' strength. Font has often struggled with his takedown defense. He has given up 22 takedowns in his last four fights. Rosas' bread and butter is his wrestling. It's a beautiful piece of matchmaking between old and new, with reason to believe either man can succeed.

Drew Dober vs. Michael Johnson

Lightweight veterans are stubborn as hell. It's true of Saturday's main event between all-time greats, and it's true of this main card feature. Dober and Johnson make their combined 89th professional MMA walk this weekend. Their shared resume includes fights against Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson. Johnson's late renaissance has led him to his first three-fight win streak in 12 years. Dober, a teammate of interim lightweight champion Gaethje, has had eight of his last nine fights end by KO. We don't know how much longer these two athletes will stick around, so it's best to enjoy the chaos while it lasts.

"In the fight and training room, we're very similar," Dober said about preparing with Gaethje. "Paramount, you have some gladiators on your hands. We're not trying to get those boring victories. We want to bleed, show guts and glory to the fans."

Honorable mention: Gregory Rodrigues vs. Bruno Ferreira, Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long