The BMF championship has a new home. Charles Oliveira dethroned Max Holloway at UFC 326, setting the stage for big fights in the future. From bantamweight to middleweight, Saturday set the stage for some top challengers to make their next move.

UFC 326 set new directions for some of the promotion's top athletes coming out of Saturday's numbered card in Las Vegas. Should Oliveira defend the BMF title next, or take a meaningful step towards another UFC title shot? Maybe there's a way to accomplish both at once. Holloway is in a peculiar spot after being dominated by "Do Bronx." There are many options for a fighter with Holloway's popularity, but it depends on what matchmakers want to do with other known commodities.

Let's take a look at some of the best fights to make in the aftermath of UFC 326.

Lightweight

Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor: Oliveira's best-case scenario is for Justin Gaethje to upset Ilia Topuria at the White House card. That gives Oliveira a direct route to a lightweight title fight. However, let's matchmake without making predictions. A rematch with Arman Tsarukyan, who beat Oliveira by split decision at UFC 300, and Benoit Saint Denis are both plausible. But I'd rather see Oliveira defend the BMF title against Conor McGregor at International Fight Week. It's a box-office attraction that favors "Do Bronx." A third consecutive win, especially one with that much visibility, could guarantee him a title shot no matter who holds the lightweight crown.

Max Holloway vs. Benoit Saint Denis: I don't love the options currently available to Holloway. The former featherweight champ could fight Paddy Pimblett or Dan Hooker, but I'd rather see them fight each other. There's bad blood there, and it's a better matchup for where they're both at. Saint Denis is a plausible next step. It's a dangerous fight for both men. Holloway must solve the dilemma of being overpowered; meanwhile, Saint Denis faces an opponent on par with Dustin Poirier, who previously beat Saint Denis.

Middleweight

Caio Borralho vs. Israel Adesanya or Joe Pyfer: Borralho called out former UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis after beating Reinier de Ridder. It's a perfectly fine callout, but Du Plessis is itching for a comeback. The wait to fight Borralho might be too long. There is another former champion with a fight on the horizon. Adesanya headlines UFC Fight Night in Seattle on March 28 against Joe Pyfer. The winner will likely be ranked ahead of Borralho. The timing lines up well, and it's a suitable next step for everyone involved.

Reinier de Ridder vs. Dominick Reyes or Johnny Walker: De Ridder's days at middleweight are numbered. De Ridder seemed relieved about a potential light heavyweight move while speaking to CBS Sports before the fight. That should be even more alluring after losses to Brendan Allen and Borralho. De Ridder, a former two-division ONE Championship titleholder, is massive for middleweight. Those weight cuts are not easy. He could find new life at 205 pounds. His grinding style would flourish without the consequences of cutting so much weight. Plus, there's less depth in the light heavyweight rankings relative to middleweight. His chin isn't foolproof and will be tested against larger opponents, but the benefits outweigh concerns. Ranked light heavyweights Reyes and Walker compete at UFC 327. The winner, or loser, is a solid introduction for De Ridder to the UFC light heavyweight division.

Bantamweight

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Rosas, 21, will be the youngest-ranked male fighter in UFC history come Monday. It's a very impressive achievement. He'll have to speed up his evolution from here as the challenges become exponentially more difficult. Oliveira is a solid step forward. "Lok Dog" is coming off a loss to Mario Bautista in his first UFC main event. Oliveira has dynamic striking and legitimate power, plus a solid jiu-jitsu base. He also loves to talk trash, which helps build interest against the UFC's brightest young star. It's the best gradual escalation Rosas can hope for. Meanwhile, Oliveira has enough upside that it's worth siphoning some star power from Rosas.

Rob Font vs. Farid Basharat: Font is hanging from the bantamweight rankings by a thread. Font is two fights removed from a split decision win over Jean Matsumoto, who recently lost to Basharat. Basharat is 15-0. A series of decision wins have slowed Basharat's rise, but he can't be much farther from a ranked opponent. Here's an opportunity for Basharat to enter the top 15 without much downside.