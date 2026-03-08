 Skip to Main Content
UFC 326 live updates, fight results: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira with BMF title on the line

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas plays host to an epic showdown between a pair of UFC legends on Saturday

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are clashing for the ceremonial BMF title at UFC 326. Good luck finding two better bastions for the unique title than Saturday's headliners.

Holloway and Oliveira are night and day from the young prospects who fought in 2015. They are among today's biggest stars, thanks to their championship pedigree and endless thrilling fights. They are, by all accounts, what the BMF title has come to represent in its short but respectable history. 

The undercard on Saturday features plenty of veterans looking to make one last big run toward the top. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is back in a prelim bout against Xiao Long. Veteran middleweight Gregory Rodrigues can make a splash if he can avenge a past loss against Brunno Ferreira in a featured bout. Rodrigues has won five of his last six and could vault into the top 10 with a win on Saturday. Plus, veterans of 55 combined UFC fights collide at lightweight when Michael Johnson and Drew Dober square off.

UFC 326 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Max Holloway (c) -220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, lightweights (BMF title)
  • Caio Borralho -250 vs. Reinier de Ridder +205, middleweights
  • Raul Rosas Jr. -270 vs. Rob Font +220, bantamweights
  • Michael Johnson -118 vs. Drew Dober -102, lightweights
  • Gregory Rodrigues -162 vs. Brunno Ferreira +136, middleweights
  • Complete UFC 326 fight card with all preliminary bouts

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 326 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.

Alberto Montes' anaconda choke puts Ricky Turcios to sleep

Someone get the bath salts! Montes extended his winning streak to four after choking out Turcios. The Venezuelan fighter latched onto the neck before patiently dialing in the anaconda choke. This anaconda choke is Montes' signature maneuver, his professional finish with it. Turcious went unconscious at 0:40 of Round 2 before he could tap. Post-fight, Montes gave an emotional speech about mental health after someone close to him took their own life. Montes urged anyone struggling to reach out for support.

@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 2:09 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 9:09 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 2:02 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 9:02 pm EST
 
Up next: Cody Garbrandt vs. Xiao Long

The final preliminary fight of the night has arrived. Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt tries to stop the bleeding against Xiao Long. A loss tonight would arguably be the worst of Garbrandt's career.

"I've really been getting back to my roots in boxing and the finer details of the boxing science -- also with wrestling," Garbrandt told CBS Sports on Tuesday. "What got me to where I was at. The love for wrestling, the love for boxing and then blending that together into my style and how I fight."

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 1:38 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 8:38 pm EST
 
Donte Johnson scrapes by Cody Brundage despite being a major favorite

Johnson has work to do. The "Contender Series" alum was an enormous -800 favorite against UFC veteran Brundage, but nearly lost the fight. Johnson's footwork and grappling fell short of the mark. He plodded forward and struggled to get his back off the mat. Fortunately, Johnson's power and takedown defense prevented Brundage from scoring meaningfully. Ultimately, two of three judges sided with Johnson for a split decision.

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 1:36 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 8:36 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 1:13 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 8:13 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 1:08 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 8:08 pm EST
 
Up next: Donte Johnson vs. Cody Brundage

UFC 326's widest odds are about to begin. "Contender Series" graduate Johnson is an eight-to-one favorite against veteran Brundage. Johnson has finished every opponent in his way, and many expect Brundage to meet the same fate. It's the first of four UFC fights simulcast on Paramount+ and CBS, the first time a numbered event will air on network television. 

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:58 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:58 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:54 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:54 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:50 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:50 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:49 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:49 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:48 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:48 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:46 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:46 pm EST
 
Cody Garbrandt is getting back to his roots

Garbrandt looked like the best fighter on Earth when he dominated former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz in 2016. Unfortunately, he lost the title as soon as he won it. Garbrandt's perilous fall down the card has been disappointing to see. His back is against the wall against untouted Xiao Long, a slight betting favorite. Ahead of UFC 326, Garbrandt seeks what made him a UFC champion.

"I feel like after I became a world champion, it wasn't what it was all cracked up to be. The love for it wasn't [there]," Garbrandt told CBS Sports. "It was more of a business rather than going in there and being the underdog, climbing up the mountain and becoming a champion. That's what I always was on the hunt for for so long, and I was able to attain that goal -- very thankful I did that -- but to set other goals lofty as the world championship was, wasn't all it was cracked up to be.  

UFC 326: Cody Garbrandt explains how returning to his roots helped him find his love for fighting again
Robby Kalland
UFC 326: Cody Garbrandt explains how returning to his roots helped him find his love for fighting again
 
Up next: Alberto Montes vs. Ricky Turcios

We move up to the featherweight division. Montes channels his inner "American Badass" Undertaker, walking to the Octagon to the tune of Limp Bizkit's "Rollin'". He seeks his fourth consecutive win as Turcios tries to avoid a three-fight skid.

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:33 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:33 pm EST
 
Nyamjargal Tumendemberel outlasts Cody Durden for decision win

It wasn't pretty, but Tumendemberel managed to get the victory. Tumendemberel nearly finished Durden in a guillotine choke in the opening round, but Durden was able to survive the threat. Durden spent a lot of the fight defending off his back and throwing up submission attempts that didn't get him anywhere. Tumendemberel was able to just do more in each round and it made him a very clear winner.

The official judges' scorecards read 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28, all for Tumendemberel.

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:31 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:31 pm EST
 
Up next: Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Cody Durden

We're doubling up on flyweight fights. Mongolia's Nyamjargal meets six-year UFC vetaran Durden. The American's back against the wall. Already on his first three-fight losing streak, a fourth consecutive loss could put his UFC career in jeopardy. 

 
Michael Johnson says the younger generation is being held back

Johnson and Drew Dober make their combined 89th professional mixed martial arts appearance on Saturday. It's particularly special for Johnson. "The Menace" has fought the very best -- Khabib Nurmagomedov, Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson, included. After repeated setbacks, he's on the verge of his best winning streak. Johnson recently told CBS Sports why the new generation has had such a hard time replacing stubborn lightweight veterans.

"I think these guys are skillful and they're tough, but I think they're just lacking that fight aspect," Johnson said. "I think they're a little too focused on TikTok videos and social media and building up their content and doing cool little sparring videos, and they forget, hey, you gotta fight. You gotta go in here and you gotta win. You gotta fight. So all that cool stuff can be fun outside of the cage, but you gotta go win."  

UFC 326: Michael Johnson explains what he thinks UFC's younger generation is lacking that holds them back
Robby Kalland
UFC 326: Michael Johnson explains what he thinks UFC's younger generation is lacking that holds them back
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:04 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:04 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:02 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:02 pm EST
 
@ufc via Twitter
March 8, 2026, 12:00 AM
Mar. 07, 2026, 7:00 pm EST
 
Su Mudaerji completes the bounce back

Su has steadied the course. "The Tibetan Eagle" outclassed Jesús Santos Aguilar on Saturday, sweeping him on the scorecards. Su now rides a three-fight winstreak after previously losing three consecutively. He dictated the striking and wrestling for over 15 minutes. Aguilar had brief success with a sweep in Round 1, but the fight pulled away from him the longer it went. Su exceled at managing the distance, striking Aguilar before sliding away from haymakers. Su even gave fans a little BMF preview, standing his ground and duking it out for the final 10 seconds of a fight firmly in his hands. The judges awarded him unanimous 30-27 scores. He's now primed for another crack at the flyweight rankings. 

 
CBS Sports experts unanimously pick Max Holloway to beat Charles Oliveira

Oliveira shouldn't be favored to dethrone BMF champion Holloway, according to CBS Sports experts. The five-person panel expects Holloway to improve to 2-0 in his series against Oliveira. However, the group is split on if the fight goes the distance. That's the only main card fight for which the panelists are completely aligned. Continue below for a full breakdown of who the team expects to leave Las Vegas victorious.

UFC 326 fight card predictions: Expert picks for Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira in BMF title bout
Brent Brookhouse
UFC 326 fight card predictions: Expert picks for Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira in BMF title bout
 
Next up: Su Mudaerji vs. Jesús Santos Aguilar

The flyweights take center stage next, one week after Lone'er Kavanagh shocked former two-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in Mexico. 

 
@ufc via Twitter
March 7, 2026, 11:36 PM
Mar. 07, 2026, 6:36 pm EST
