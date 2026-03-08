UFC 326 live updates, fight results: Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira with BMF title on the line

Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira are clashing for the ceremonial BMF title at UFC 326. Good luck finding two better bastions for the unique title than Saturday's headliners.

Holloway and Oliveira are night and day from the young prospects who fought in 2015. They are among today's biggest stars, thanks to their championship pedigree and endless thrilling fights. They are, by all accounts, what the BMF title has come to represent in its short but respectable history.

The undercard on Saturday features plenty of veterans looking to make one last big run toward the top. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is back in a prelim bout against Xiao Long. Veteran middleweight Gregory Rodrigues can make a splash if he can avenge a past loss against Brunno Ferreira in a featured bout. Rodrigues has won five of his last six and could vault into the top 10 with a win on Saturday. Plus, veterans of 55 combined UFC fights collide at lightweight when Michael Johnson and Drew Dober square off.

UFC 326 fight card, results

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Max Holloway (c) -220 vs. Charles Oliveira +170, lightweights (BMF title)

Caio Borralho -250 vs. Reinier de Ridder +205, middleweights

Raul Rosas Jr. -270 vs. Rob Font +220, bantamweights

Michael Johnson -118 vs. Drew Dober -102, lightweights

Gregory Rodrigues -162 vs. Brunno Ferreira +136, middleweights

Complete UFC 326 fight card

Follow live results and highlights from UFC 326 with CBS Sports experts leading the way. The preliminary broadcast begins at 5:30 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 9 p.m. -- all on Paramount+.